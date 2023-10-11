GoviEx Publishes Its 2023 Sustainability Report

Vancouver, October 11, 2023 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report, covering the 12-months to June 30, 2023. GoviEx's Sustainability Report underscores our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") principles.

The report is compliant with SASB, IFC and GRI standards and showcases GoviEx's continued commitment to mitigating long-term impacts to the environment while progressing the interests of its stakeholders.

Daniel Major, CEO commented,

"The publication of our 2023 Sustainability Report is a significant step for us. We are not only adhering to global standards but also demonstrating our steadfast commitment to ESG principles, which are embedded in our operations, even as a pre-revenue, pre-production company. In an era where customers are elevating their ESG benchmarks, our proactive and principled approach assists us in working to meet our ESG commitments as well as helping us to anticipate and shape the future standards of our supply chain."

During the period, GoviEx achieved significant advancements in its sustainability reporting and instituted robust processes to measure critical metrics such as water and diesel consumption, as well as electricity use and greenhouse gas emissions. The Company also further developed its risk management and Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) programs, putting in place relevant policies and procedures to address and/or mitigate recognized risks that the organization faces.

The Company has prioritized local employment and procurement in its operational jurisdictions, boasting a fully local workforce and implementing local procurement policies across all projects. GoviEx continues to focus on workplace diversity, with women constituting 35% of its workforce, up from 29% last year. Additionally, the Company has enhanced its stakeholder engagement, adopting a comprehensive engagement plan and grievance procedure, alongside a community development plan, emphasizing education, health, water access and women's empowerment.

The Sustainability Report was prepared using Onyen Corporation's innovative online ESG platform which powers performance comparisons making the data valuable to rating agencies and exchanges with real time criteria and materiality performance metrics. To access the report, please visit https://goviex.com/investors/esg-reports/

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger and its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia.

