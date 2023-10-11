Stellar Africagold - Road Rehabilitation Ramps-up and Exploration Works are Resumed In Morocco

Vancouver, October 11th 2023 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSXV:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") reported last month that the terrible earthquake that struck Morocco was in the vicinity of Stellar's flagship Tichka Est Gold Project in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco.

Resumption of Exploration Works

Roadway infrastructure is improving rapidly following swift mobilization from Morocco's authorities. Last week, Stellar's geologist was able to use the rehabilitated national roads to access Anarghi Village and the Tichka Est Gold property.

Stellar's geologist reported that a portion of Stellar's constructed 9 km mountain road has been cleared by the communities, and the rest of the road shows limited rockslides that can be cleared over the coming weeks. Notwithstanding, Stellar's geologist was able to access Tichka Est's Structure B, the primary drill target of Stellar AfricaGold.

Stellar confirms that exploration works are continuing at Tichka Est Gold Project.

Photo 1. Portion of Stellar's Road Cleared by Communities



Donate Now to Support Moroccan Earthquake Relief

As part of Stellar's efforts to assist communities near its Tichka Est project, Stellar provided tents for the communities of the Anarghi's village whose homes were directly affected by the quake.

Photo 2. Tents Provided to the Residents of Anarghi Village

Near Stellar's Tichka Est Gold Project



Stellar intends to maintain its "Go.Fund.Me" campaign active so it urges all readers to make a donation, whether large or small, to this urgent campaign to help these small local communities that may otherwise be overlooked.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/moroccos-tichka-region-communities?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome

The above link provides access to a Moroccan earthquake relief campaign (see below) which will deliver the funds accumulated from this campaign directly to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the communities close to Stellar's project.

Director Resignation

Stellar also announces that John Ryan has resigned as a Director of the Company. John has been a Board Member for more than 10 years and the Company thanks him for his services throughout that period.

About Tichka Est Gold Project Project, Morroco

The Tichka Est gold project, comprising seven permits aggregating 82 square kilometres, is in the High Atlas Mountain region of Morocco approximately 80 kilometres south-southwest of Marrakech, a region easily accessible year-round via national and regional roads to the village of Anarghi located near the mineralized gold zone. Follow up on gold sampling results reported by ONHYM lead Stellar to the discovery of 3 extensive gold mineralized structures A, B and C.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP1 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP1.

The Company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco as a 90% earn-in with its partner ONHYM, and its drill-ready Namarana Gold Project in Mali as well as the early-stage exploration permit of Djékanou in Côte d'Ivoire.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

