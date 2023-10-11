Gold Basin Reports Final Soil Assays, Further Defining Regional Undrilled Gold Anomalies Which Remain Open for Extension

Vancouver, October 11, 2023 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") (TSX-V:GXX) (OTC:GXXFF) today announced final soil assays collected during a 530-sample second quarter ("Q2") geochemistry and prospecting program at the Company's 100%-owned Gold Basin oxide gold project in northwestern Arizona (the "Gold Basin Project" or the "Project").

Delineation of multiple regional undrilled gold anomalies;

Major gold trends remain open at margin of soils grid, and expansion to soil sampling coverage to the northwest and southeast is planned to commence shortly;

Clear zonation of key elements in soil geochemistry (Au, Ag, As, Bi, Cu, Mo, Pb, Sb, Te, W, Zn, HREE), demonstrating distinct temperature gradients of a regional hydrothermal system;

Extremely low concentrations of sulfur (average of 0.018% or 180 ppm in 530 soils), suggesting Iron Oxide Gold ("IOG") model;

Detailed (1:5,000 scale) geological and structural mapping completed throughout the area of soil sampling coverage, with synthesis and interpretation ongoing.

Colin Smith, CEO of Gold Basin commented: "Assays from this geochemical program further substantiate the presence of a regional gold-mineralizing event at the Gold Basin district, with the delineation of several undrilled high-tenor gold anomalies proximal to known surface oxide gold deposits. The new rare earth element, trace element and multielement data demonstrate distinct zonations of key elements, signifying a major kilometre-scale temperature gradient typical of major hydrothermal gold systems, with a geochemical affinity to an Iron Oxide Gold system."

2023 Program

Two phases of sampling were completed in Q2 2023, including 530 soils on northeast-southwest trending lines, and 110 rocks from a regional prospecting initiative. The goal was to evaluate a defined area of highly prospective ground which hosts >125 sites of small-scale historical mining (identified from a March 2023 LiDAR survey) immediately northeast of the 1.7-kilometre-long Cyclopic oxide gold deposit. For more information regarding survey design and specifications, please see Gold Basin news releases dated May 9, 2023 and July 18, 2023.

2023 Results

Multiple high-tenor undrilled gold anomalies over several kilometres of trend were returned from the Q2 2023 sampling campaign (Figure 1A). Viewing the 2023 data in conjunction with historical geochemical data demonstrates that several of these anomalies remain open and unexplored along trend (Figure 1B).

A total of 110 rock samples were collected within a 2.7 x 1.4 kilometre area, with 28 samples returning assays of ?1 g/t Au, 11 returning assays of >5 g/t Au, and 6 returned assays of >10 g/t Au. In addition, in-situ and subcrop-hosted visible gold was discovered and sampled at 7 separate undrilled sites.

Distinct zonations of key elements were present in the 2023 data, suggesting a kilometre-scale temperature gradient likely associated with hydrothermal circulation, potentially driven by a buried intrusive body at depth (Figures 2 and 3). In addition, the geochemical data exhibited extremely low concentrations of sulfur (average of 0.018% or 180 ppm in 530 soils), further suggesting the affinity to an Iron Oxide Gold ("IOG") system.

An expansion to soil and rock sampling coverage is under preparation, and 1:5,000 scale geological and structural mapping has been completed over the full grid area, with synthesis and interpretation ongoing.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figures 1A and 1B: Gold assay results for 2023 soils and rocks (1A) and all soils and rocks (1B).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Gold assay results for 2023 soils and rocks, with zonations of key elements, gold anomalism, and suggested temperature gradient of the mineralizing system.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Gold assay results for 2023 soils and rocks, with additional zonations of key elements, gold anomalism, and suggested temperature gradient of the mineralizing system.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corp. is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on I-93 Highway southwest of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

Gold Basin is a member of Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Charles Straw, BSc. Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Straw is an Executive Director of the Company.

