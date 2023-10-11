Northern Graphite Engages Investor Relations Services Firms

Ottawa, October 11, 2023 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") and Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("Outside The Box") to provide investor relations and marketing services to the Company.

Senergy's services will consist of a targeted digital marketing program including content creation, web development, advertising creative development, advertising strategy, campaign reporting and optimization. Senergy will also help manage and oversee the Company's social media platforms as part of the program.

Senergy is a Vancouver, British Columbia based communications and media marketing company with the goal of helping public companies reach new investors and maintain relationships with shareholders using online strategies and paid ads. Senergy has the ability to execute and deliver effective digital marketing services between public companies and investors. For more information regarding Senergy please visit: www.senergy.capital.

Senergy has been retained for an initial period of four months commencing Oct. 11, 2023 to assist the Company in raising brand awareness and company value through a variety of communications functions. In consideration for the investor relations services by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay Senergy a fee of $25,500 plus HST for the term. Senergy and its principal and Chief Executive Officer Aleem Fidai are at arm's length to Northern and advise they do not own any securities in the Company.

Outside The Box's services will consist of marketing services to communicate to the financial community information - press releases and other Company materials - about the Company with the goal of creating more awareness and investor engagement. Outside The Box is a Toronto, Ontario based marketing and consulting firm dedicated to helping companies to keep shareholders informed and excited through digital means.

Outside The Box has been retained for a total period of 12 months commencing October 6, 2023. In consideration for the investor relations services provided by Outside The Box, the Company will grant Outside The Box 666,667 stock options, each exercisable to acquire ‎one common share of the Company at an ‎exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of ‎two years from the date of grant ‎‎(the "Options"). The Options will vest in 4 tranches of 166,666, 166,666, 166,666 and 166,669 ‎Options (each ‎an "Option Tranche") on each of the dates which are respectively 3, 6, 9 and 12 ‎months from ‎the date of grant (each a "Quarter End"). In the event that the Outside The Box agreement is ‎‎terminated in accordance with its terms, all ‎Options which have not yet vested will expire ‎and be terminated as of the date of termination of the agreement. The Company will also pay Outside The Box a fee of $50,000 per ‎quarter during the term of the agreement (the "Fee"), payable in arrears as of each of the ‎Quarter Ends; ‎provided, however, that the arrangement is cash neutral to the Company and no amount of the Fee will be payable to Outside The Box unless it exercises the Options which have vested as of the ‎applicable Quarter End. Outside The Box and its principal and Chief Executive Officer Jason Coles are at arm's length to Northern and advise they do not own any securities in the Company.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest outside of China when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario, and the expansions of the Okanjande project in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo, the Chairman of Northern, is a "qualified person" as ‎‎defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.‎

