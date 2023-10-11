Enerev5 Metals Commences Exploration Program on Its Goals Met Energy Metals Project

Toronto, October 11, 2023 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) ("Enerev5" or the "Company") announces the commencement of an exploration program on its wholly owned Goals Met project in Quebec consisting of an airborne geophysical survey designed to identify and confirm the contact of a large anorthosite intrusion on the property (the "Contact").

The airborne survey is planned to commence within the next week, weather permitting. The plan is to fly 120 kilometres of helicopter-borne AirTEM lines in an effort to better identify the Contact and any conductors along the estimated 20 kilometres of Contact length across the property. The Contact is strongly magnetic making exploration best suited using a helicopter time domain electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical survey system. Such systems can explore to depths of 300 meters and are ideal for direct drill programs.

Enerev5's Goals Met property is located about three kilometres from the staging area for the helicopter-borne survey. The staging area is located adjacent to a highway used to service four hydroelectric power stations owned by Hydro-Quebec. The highway connects this area to the town of Havre-Saint-Pierre, to the south, on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River in Eastern Quebec. Being close to critical infrastructure is advantageous for exploration in this underexplored area of Quebec. Activity in the area includes work being done by at least six other groups, one of which is Go Metals Corp. and its HSP nickel-copper exploration project located less than 20 kilometres to the north-northeast of the Goals Met property. Go Metals is planning follow-up drilling after completing its geophysics program announced on September 19, 2023.

The Goals Met claims were acquired through the staking of 135 mining claims comprising approximately 7,290 hectares. The claims were acquired in keeping with the Company's focus on exploration and development potential related to critical energy metals such as nickel, copper and cobalt, in mining friendly and politically stable jurisdictions.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development potential, related to critical energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero carbon related assets.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

