Sherritt Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on November 1, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on November 2, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's third quarter 2023 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details: North America dial-in number: 1 (888) 886-7786 Passcode: 79249342 International dial-in number: 1 (416) 764-8658 Passcode: 79249342 Webcast and slide presentation: www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt International Corporation

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 26 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% or 6,500 tonnes of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Additionally, its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

