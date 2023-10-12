Getty Copper Inc. Announces Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2023 - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to announce that, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it is amending the terms of an aggregate of 13,464,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by extending the expiry date of the Warrants by one year. The Warrants were issued to the subscribers to its private placement originally announced September 22, 2021 which closed October 18, 2021.
The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.10 and expiry date of October 18, 2023 and will be amended to have an expiry date of October 18, 2024.
The exercise price of $0.10 and all other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged for the extended exercise period.
