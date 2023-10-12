Trench Metals Announces Exploration Plans for Carter Lake Uranium Project

Vancouver, October 11, 2023 - Trench Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TMC), (FWB:33H2) is pleased to announce its detailed exploration plan for the Carter Lake Uranium Project. The exploration program at the Carter Lake Uranium Project has been thoughtfully divided into two distinct phases, each aimed at maximizing the project's potential and ensuring accurate geological mapping. The comprehensive program aims to unlock the project's full potential and provide valuable insights into the region's geological features. The Company is committed to executing a meticulously planned and environmentally responsible exploration program.

Phase One: Airborne MT Survey

The first phase of the program involves conducting an airborne Magnetotelluric (MT) survey. This state-of-the-art survey technique will accurately map basement depths and geological features both at the unconformity and within the basement rocks. MT surveys are renowned for their effectiveness in penetrating subsurface layers, with a range of several kilometers. This technology offers superb resolution, enabling us to identify faults, contacts, and geological domains with precision.

Phase Two: Diamond Drilling

Following the completion of the MT survey, the program will move on to its second phase, which entails diamond drilling. This phase aims to test the two primary target zones, TZ1 and TZ2, both at the unconformity and within the basement. The program will involve two setups, each with three 600-meter drill holes, totaling 3600 meters of drilling. This strategic approach will provide valuable core samples for in-depth analysis.

The Company is actively in the process of securing an experienced exploration team to spearhead these phases of the program. The selection process will prioritize expertise and a commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Company is dedicated to maintaining transparent communication with its shareholders as the timing of the program's execution is determined. Regular updates will be provided to ensure that our investors remain well-informed throughout the exploration process.

As part of our corporate responsibility, the Company emphasizes environmental stewardship and community collaboration. We are committed to conducting our exploration activities in an environmentally responsible manner, adhering to all relevant regulations and guidelines. Moreover, we will work closely with local communities to ensure that our operations are conducted with respect and consideration for their interests and concerns.

The Company is excited about the potential that the Carter Lake Uranium Project holds and is confident that this exploration program will pave the way for a successful future in uranium resource development.

For further updates and information, please visit the Trench Metals website at www.trenchmetals.com.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Trench Metals Corp

Trench Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a focus on uranium. We create value for our shareholders by engaging in promising mineral exploration opportunities. Our main goal is the advancement of various projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Trench Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Trench Metals Corp. owns the Carter Lake Uranium Project which spans over 691 hectares on the western flank of the Athabasca Basin, strategically positioned within the Carter Lake Corridor, a substantial structural feature that runs parallel to the renowned Patterson Lake Corridor - home to mineralization control points for NexGen's Rook 1 deposit and Fission Uranium's PLS deposit. Trench Metals also has the right to acquire a 100% interest in two highly prospective uranium project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Uranium district. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project which covers an area of approximately 5900 hectares and is 52 kilometers northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, which is accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project host two historic drill indicated reserves, totaling 4,800,000 lbs of U308.* The Spreckley Lake Uranium Project which comprises of 1385 hectares in northern Saskatchewan, strategically located adjacent to Skyharbor's Pluto Bay Project. The Athabasca District is home to the highest grade of uranium deposits in the world and accounts for 18% of global uranium production.

*The historical mineral resource estimate presented above uses categories that do not conform to current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as outlined in National Instrument 43-101. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource and as such the Company is treating it as a historical resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that the historical mineral resource estimate does not mean or imply that economic deposits exist on the Higginson Lake Uranium Project.

For further information, contact the Company at info@trenchmetals.com or 604.558.4300, or visit the Company's website at www.trenchmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Trench Metals Corp.

Simon Cheng, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the planned development of the Carter Lake Uranium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.