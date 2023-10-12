Menü Artikel
Aya Gold & Silver Announces High-Grade Silver Drill Results and Adds New Exploration Permits at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2023 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results and the acquisition of new adjacent exploration permits at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the open-pit area to the east, reverse circulation ("RC") drill hole ZG-RC-C3-23-25 intercepted 480 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 17 meters ("m"), including 1,156 g/t Ag over 5.0m and ZG-RC-C3-23-36 intercepted 1,043 g/t Ag over 5.0m

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,975m level:
    • hole TD28-23-1975-767 intercepted 1,706 g/t Ag over 7.2m, including 4,688 g/t Ag over 2.4m
    • hole TD28-23-1975-770 intercepted 3,065 g/t Ag over 4.8m

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:
    • hole TD28-23-1950-669 intercepted 933 g/t Ag over 9.6m, including
      • 1,576 g/t Ag over 4.8m
    • hole TD28-23-1950-665 intercepted 1,653 g/t Ag over 4.8m, including
      • 3,166 g/t Ag over 2.4m

  • Acquisition of 62.6 square kilometers ("km²") of exploration permits less than 25km east of Zgounder as part of a reallocation of exploration permits by the Moroccan Directorate of Mines (Figure 2).

"Acquisition of this new prospective exploration ground boosts the total Zgounder land package to over 425km², increasing the potential for satellite deposits," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are also very encouraged by the ongoing high-grade results from both the open-pit and underground drilling, reconfirming the continuity of high-grade mineralization at Zgounder."

Included in this release are results for 209 holes, which include 4 underground DDH, 52 RC drill hole from pit definition drilling, 122 T28 and 31 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID

From

To

Ag

Length (m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Surface RC

ZG-RC-C3-23-21

1.0

8.0

478

7.0

3,348

Including

1.0

3.0

1,304

2.0

2,608

ZG-RC-C3-23-25

13.0

30.0

480

17.0

8,160

Including

25.0

30.0

1,156

5.0

5,781

ZG-RC-C3-23-29

28.0

33.0

720

5.0

3,600

ZG-RC-C3-23-33

0.0

10.0

379

10.0

3,793

ZG-RC-C3-23-36

28.0

33.0

1,043

5.0

5,216

ZG-RC-C3-23-44

0.0

11.0

270

11.0

2,967

ZG-RC-C3-23-51

7.0

17.0

206

10.0

2,061

Underground T28

TD28-23-1950-665

9.6

14.4

1,653

4.8

7,933

Including

9.6

12.0

3,166

2.4

7,597

TD28-23-1950-668

4.8

14.4

598

9.6

5,736

Including

4.8

10.8

837

6.0

5,023

TD28-23-1950-669

6.0

15.6

933

9.6

8,954

Including

9.6

14.4

1,576

4.8

7,565

TD28-23-1950-677

3.6

9.6

342

6.0

2,050

TD28-23-1950-677

16.8

26.4

623

9.6

5,978

Including

22.8

26.4

1,335

3.6

4,806

TD28-23-1950-679

9.6

13.2

940

3.6

3,383

TD28-23-1950-679

16.8

26.4

259

9.6

2,489

TD28-23-1950-683

3.6

10.8

294

7.2

2,114

TD28-23-1950-683

18.0

26.4

422

8.4

3,542

TD28-23-1950-698

8.4

14.4

528

6.0

3,168

Including

8.4

10.8

1,077

2.4

2,585

TD28-23-1975-767

12.0

19.2

1,706

7.2

12,286

Including

13.2

15.6

4,688

2.4

11,251

TD28-23-1975-767

22.8

26.4

1,474

3.6

5,305

TD28-23-1975-770

21.6

26.4

3,065

4.8

14,711

TD28-23-2000-797

12.0

16.8

639

4.8

3,066

Including

14.4

16.8

1,151

2.4

2,762

TD28-23-2000-803

4.8

7.2

910

2.4

2,184

TD28-23-2000-806

16.8

22.8

744

6.0

4,461

Including

16.8

20.4

1,163

3.6

4,185

TD28-23-2030-788

3.6

18.0

272

14.4

3,912

TD28-23-2030-793

10.8

14.4

1,162

3.6

4,185

TD28-23-2100-844

12.0

19.2

785

7.2

5,649

Including

12.0

14.4

2,040

2.4

4,897

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-1975-216

21.6

25.2

1,277

3.6

4,598

YAKD-23-1975-219

42.0

45.6

1,581

3.6

5,691

YAKD-23-2000-226

22.8

28.8

524

6.0

3,145

YAKD-23-2000-230

8.4

16.8

443

8.4

3,725

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "increase", "potential", "encouraged", "continuity", "potential", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID

From

To

Ag

Length (m)*

Ag x
width

(g/t)

Underground DDH

DZG-SF-23-201

25.0

26.0

842

1.0

842

DZG-SF-23-201

30.5

32.0

81

1.5

122

DZG-SF-23-201

75.0

76.5

76

1.5

114

DZG-SF-23-204

28.0

29.0

1,026

1.0

1,026

DZG-SF-23-205

33.0

36.5

141

3.5

492

DZG-SF-23-205

41.0

42.0

167

1.0

167

DZG-SF-23-205

46.0

47.0

203

1.0

203

DZG-SF-23-206

37.5

38.5

608

1.0

608

DZG-SF-23-206

42.0

43.5

79

1.5

118

Surface RC

ZG-RC-C3-23-03

0.0

1.0

103

1.0

103

ZG-RC-C3-23-03

5.0

6.0

184

1.0

184

ZG-RC-C3-23-05

0.0

1.0

114

1.0

114

ZG-RC-C3-23-05

3.0

6.0

129

3.0

388

ZG-RC-C3-23-05

12.0

14.0

107

2.0

214

ZG-RC-C3-23-05

15.0

16.0

108

1.0

108

ZG-RC-C3-23-06

0.0

1.0

108

1.0

108

ZG-RC-C3-23-06

13.0

14.0

104

1.0

104

ZG-RC-C3-23-06

25.0

28.0

314

3.0

942

ZG-RC-C3-23-06

40.0

41.0

282

1.0

282

ZG-RC-C3-23-07

6.0

9.0

115

3.0

344

ZG-RC-C3-23-08

1.0

7.0

134

6.0

802

ZG-RC-C3-23-09

6.0

7.0

88

1.0

88

ZG-RC-C3-23-10

7.0

8.0

91

1.0

91

ZG-RC-C3-23-10

12.0

14.0

209

2.0

418

ZG-RC-C3-23-11

0.0

1.0

288

1.0

288

ZG-RC-C3-23-11

5.0

6.0

82

1.0

82

ZG-RC-C3-23-12

6.0

7.0

79

1.0

79

ZG-RC-C3-23-12

16.0

17.0

150

1.0

150

ZG-RC-C3-23-14

6.0

9.0

123

3.0

368

ZG-RC-C3-23-14

44.0

45.0

517

1.0

517

ZG-RC-C3-23-17

7.0

11.0

106

4.0

423

ZG-RC-C3-23-19

0.0

1.0

96

1.0

96

ZG-RC-C3-23-20

0.0

1.0

130

1.0

130

ZG-RC-C3-23-20

4.0

9.0

141

5.0

705

ZG-RC-C3-23-21

1.0

8.0

478

7.0

3,348

Including

1.0

3.0

1,304

2.0

2,608

ZG-RC-C3-23-21

26.0

31.0

283

5.0

1,413

ZG-RC-C3-23-21

33.0

34.0

112

1.0

112

ZG-RC-C3-23-21

37.0

38.0

119

1.0

119

ZG-RC-C3-23-22

3.0

12.0

149

9.0

1,341

ZG-RC-C3-23-22

26.0

28.0

121

2.0

242

ZG-RC-C3-23-25

7.0

8.0

91

1.0

91

ZG-RC-C3-23-25

13.0

30.0

480

17.0

8,160

Including

25.0

30.0

1,156

5.0

5,781

ZG-RC-C3-23-27

0.0

12.0

111

12.0

1,335

ZG-RC-C3-23-27

19.0

20.0

92

1.0

92

ZG-RC-C3-23-28

0.0

1.0

176

1.0

176

ZG-RC-C3-23-28

4.0

6.0

126

2.0

252

ZG-RC-C3-23-29

0.0

1.0

110

1.0

110

ZG-RC-C3-23-29

4.0

11.0

186

7.0

1,302

ZG-RC-C3-23-29

15.0

18.0

537

3.0

1,612

ZG-RC-C3-23-29

19.0

20.0

88

1.0

88

ZG-RC-C3-23-29

28.0

33.0

720

5.0

3,600

ZG-RC-C3-23-33

0.0

10.0

379

10.0

3,793

ZG-RC-C3-23-35

8.0

9.0

99

1.0

99

ZG-RC-C3-23-35

12.0

14.0

155

2.0

310

ZG-RC-C3-23-36

28.0

33.0

1,043

5.0

5,216

ZG-RC-C3-23-40

13.0

14.0

121

1.0

121

ZG-RC-C3-23-44

0.0

11.0

270

11.0

2,967

Including

0.0

2.0

866

2.0

1,732

ZG-RC-C3-23-47

0.0

1.0

82

1.0

82

ZG-RC-C3-23-47

17.0

19.0

249

2.0

498

ZG-RC-C3-23-48

0.0

2.0

180

2.0

359

ZG-RC-C3-23-48

7.0

11.0

129

4.0

515

ZG-RC-C3-23-49

0.0

1.0

220

1.0

220

ZG-RC-C3-23-49

2.0

3.0

118

1.0

118

ZG-RC-C3-23-50

2.0

3.0

86

1.0

86

ZG-RC-C3-23-50

8.0

11.0

163

3.0

490

ZG-RC-C3-23-51

0.0

4.0

128

4.0

510

ZG-RC-C3-23-51

7.0

17.0

206

10.0

2,061

ZG-RC-C3-23-52

0.0

1.0

132

1.0

132

ZG-RC-C3-23-52

8.0

10.0

121

2.0

242

Underground T28

TD28-23-1950-661

7.2

10.8

142

3.6

512

TD28-23-1950-664

10.8

12.0

200

1.2

240

TD28-23-1950-664

13.2

14.4

100

1.2

120

TD28-23-1950-664

25.2

26.4

82

1.2

98

TD28-23-1950-665

9.6

14.4

1,653

4.8

7,933

Including

9.6

12.0

3,166

2.4

7,597

TD28-23-1950-665

16.8

18.0

91

1.2

109

TD28-23-1950-665

20.4

21.6

138

1.2

166

TD28-23-1950-667

13.2

16.8

248

3.6

893

TD28-23-1950-668

4.8

14.4

598

9.6

5,736

Including

4.8

10.8

837

6.0

5,023

TD28-23-1950-668

15.6

16.8

80

1.2

96

TD28-23-1950-668

18.0

19.2

88

1.2

106

TD28-23-1950-668

22.8

26.4

283

3.6

1,018

TD28-23-1950-669

6.0

15.6

933

9.6

8,954

Including

9.6

14.4

1,576

4.8

7,565

TD28-23-1950-669

19.2

24.0

181

4.8

866

TD28-23-1950-671

21.6

22.8

562

1.2

674

TD28-23-1950-672

13.2

16.8

489

3.6

1,759

TD28-23-1950-674

21.6

22.8

498

1.2

598

TD28-23-1950-675

19.2

25.2

147

6.0

881

TD28-23-1950-676

21.6

22.8

177

1.2

213

TD28-23-1950-677

3.6

9.6

342

6.0

2,050

TD28-23-1950-677

13.2

14.4

78

1.2

94

TD28-23-1950-677

16.8

26.4

623

9.6

5,978

Including

22.8

26.4

1,335

3.6

4,806

TD28-23-1950-678

2.4

3.6

129

1.2

154

TD28-23-1950-679

9.6

13.2

940

3.6

3,383

TD28-23-1950-679

16.8

26.4

259

9.6

2,489

TD28-23-1950-681

18.0

20.4

100

2.4

240

TD28-23-1950-681

21.6

24.0

88

2.4

211

TD28-23-1950-682

22.8

24.0

120

1.2

144

TD28-23-1950-683

3.6

10.8

294

7.2

2,114

Including

7.2

9.6

689

2.4

1,654

TD28-23-1950-683

18.0

26.4

422

8.4

3,542

Including

18.0

20.4

824

2.4

1,978

TD28-23-1950-697

4.8

6.0

414

1.2

497

TD28-23-1950-698

8.4

14.4

528

6.0

3,168

Including

8.4

10.8

1,077

2.4

2,585

TD28-23-1950-869

12.0

16.8

400

4.8

1,920

TD28-23-1968-877

14.4

16.8

77

2.4

185

TD28-23-1968-877

22.8

25.2

107

2.4

256

TD28-23-1975-685

7.2

8.4

76

1.2

91

TD28-23-1975-685

13.2

14.4

142

1.2

170

TD28-23-1975-686

7.2

8.4

103

1.2

123

TD28-23-1975-686

13.2

14.4

256

1.2

308

TD28-23-1975-687

4.8

6.0

1,034

1.2

1,240

TD28-23-1975-689

0.0

1.2

286

1.2

343

TD28-23-1975-689

2.4

3.6

198

1.2

238

TD28-23-1975-690

0.0

2.4

687

2.4

1,649

TD28-23-1975-730

13.2

14.4

164

1.2

197

TD28-23-1975-767

12.0

19.2

1,706

7.2

12,286

Including

13.2

15.6

4,688

2.4

11,251

TD28-23-1975-767

22.8

26.4

1,474

3.6

5,305

TD28-23-1975-768

2.4

3.6

110

1.2

132

TD28-23-1975-768

22.8

25.2

272

2.4

652

TD28-23-1975-769

22.8

26.4

253

3.6

912

TD28-23-1975-770

21.6

26.4

3,065

4.8

14,711

TD28-23-1975-771

1.2

4.8

177

3.6

637

TD28-23-2000-643

13.2

16.8

150

3.6

539

TD28-23-2000-644

12.0

13.2

76

1.2

91

TD28-23-2000-797

12.0

16.8

639

4.8

3,066

Including

14.4

16.8

1,151

2.4

2,762

TD28-23-2000-798

6.0

7.2

468

1.2

562

TD28-23-2000-798

14.4

20.4

305

6.0

1,829

TD28-23-2000-799

4.8

6.0

218

1.2

262

TD28-23-2000-799

10.8

12.0

162

1.2

195

TD28-23-2000-799

15.6

16.8

130

1.2

156

TD28-23-2000-800

0.0

2.4

111

2.4

265

TD28-23-2000-800

7.2

8.4

129

1.2

155

TD28-23-2000-803

4.8

7.2

910

2.4

2,184

TD28-23-2000-804

0.0

1.2

88

1.2

106

TD28-23-2000-804

16.8

18.0

92

1.2

110

TD28-23-2000-805

0.0

3.6

81

3.6

293

TD28-23-2000-805

14.4

18.0

151

3.6

542

TD28-23-2000-806

6.0

7.2

206

1.2

247

TD28-23-2000-806

16.8

22.8

744

6.0

4,461

Including

16.8

20.4

1163

3.6

4,185

TD28-23-2000-807

6.0

7.2

88

1.2

106

TD28-23-2000-807

12.0

18.0

106

6.0

638

TD28-23-2000-808

3.6

4.8

104

1.2

125

TD28-23-2000-809

0.0

1.2

78

1.2

94

TD28-23-2000-809

4.8

6.0

83

1.2

99

TD28-23-2000-810

19.2

20.4

78

1.2

94

TD28-23-2000-811

4.8

9.6

80

4.8

382

TD28-23-2000-811

18.0

19.2

86

1.2

103

TD28-23-2000-811

20.4

21.6

146

1.2

175

TD28-23-2000-820

2.4

3.6

99

1.2

119

TD28-23-2000-820

9.6

10.8

508

1.2

610

TD28-23-2000-822

24.0

25.2

457

1.2

548

TD28-23-2030-721

12.0

13.2

204

1.2

245

TD28-23-2030-722

12.0

13.2

192

1.2

230

TD28-23-2030-725

10.8

16.8

107

6.0

641

TD28-23-2030-772

0.0

2.4

168

2.4

403

TD28-23-2030-777

25.2

26.4

88

1.2

106

TD28-23-2030-778

3.6

8.4

250

4.8

1,198

TD28-23-2030-779

7.2

8.4

930

1.2

1,116

TD28-23-2030-781

14.4

15.6

94

1.2

113

TD28-23-2030-783

24.0

26.4

144

2.4

346

TD28-23-2030-786

2.4

7.2

338

4.8

1,621

TD28-23-2030-786

10.8

13.2

171

2.4

410

TD28-23-2030-787

15.6

16.8

92

1.2

110

TD28-23-2030-787

20.4

21.6

84

1.2

101

TD28-23-2030-787

22.8

25.2

442

2.4

1,062

TD28-23-2030-788

3.6

18.0

272

14.4

3,912

Including

12.0

14.4

706

2.4

1,694

TD28-23-2030-789

1.2

2.4

99

1.2

119

TD28-23-2030-793

10.8

14.4

1,162

3.6

4,185

TD28-23-2100-843

24.0

25.2

224

1.2

269

TD28-23-2100-844

12.0

19.2

785

7.2

5,649

Including

12.0

14.4

2,040

2.4

4,897

TD28-23-2100-846

2.4

3.6

119

1.2

143

Underground YAK

YAKD-23-1975-213

25.2

26.4

118

1.2

142

YAKD-23-1975-214

10.8

13.2

523

2.4

1,255

YAKD-23-1975-214

50.4

51.6

654

1.2

785

YAKD-23-1975-216

21.6

25.2

1,277

3.6

4,598

YAKD-23-1975-217

22.8

30.0

124

7.2

893

YAKD-23-1975-219

42.0

45.6

1,581

3.6

5,691

YAKD-23-2000-205

19.2

20.4

151

1.2

181

YAKD-23-2000-226

15.6

16.8

116

1.2

139

YAKD-23-2000-226

22.8

28.8

524

6.0

3,145

YAKD-23-2000-226

32.4

33.6

78

1.2

94

YAKD-23-2000-227

15.6

16.8

128

1.2

154

YAKD-23-2000-227

20.4

21.6

716

1.2

859

YAKD-23-2000-227

27.6

28.8

216

1.2

259

YAKD-23-2000-228

25.2

26.4

156

1.2

187

YAKD-23-2000-228

31.2

32.4

216

1.2

259

YAKD-23-2000-229

8.4

15.6

275

7.2

1,982

YAKD-23-2000-230

8.4

16.8

443

8.4

3,725

YAKD-23-2000-230

34.8

36.0

496

1.2

595

YAKD-23-2000-230

45.6

48.0

91

2.4

219

YAKD-23-2000-231

8.4

14.4

87

6.0

523

YAKD-23-2000-231

18.0

20.4

194

2.4

466

YAKD-23-2000-232

10.8

12.0

130

1.2

156

YAKD-23-2000-232

27.6

28.8

78

1.2

94

YAKD-23-2000-233

12.0

13.2

84

1.2

101

YAKD-23-2000-233

18.0

20.4

377

2.4

905

YAKD-23-2100-239

34.8

36.0

126

1.2

151

YAKD-23-2100-241

22.8

24.0

78

1.2

94

YAKD-23-2100-241

26.4

33.6

218

7.2

1,571

YAKD-23-2100-242

7.2

8.4

79

1.2

95

YAKD-23-2100-247

3.6

4.8

150

1.2

180

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

