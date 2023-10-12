Scottie Resources Intercepts 26.9 G/t Gold Over 4 Metres At Blueberry Contact Zone

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2023 - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report assays on the Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The company continues to intercept high-grade gold over appreciable widths in the Blueberry Contact Zone. The 2023 exploration program focused on expanding the zone along strike and at depth and increasing confidence of the geological model through targeted drilling. The company drilled over 20,000 metres in 2023 and has over 15,500 metres of pending assays. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the 100% owned and royalty free, past-producing high-grade Scottie Gold Mine, 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road.

Highlights:

Drillhole SR23-247 intersected 26.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4 metres (m) and 13.9 g/t gold over 2.04 m (Table 1, Figures 1,2)

Drillhole SR23-249 intersected 3.01 g/t gold over 9 m (Table 1, Figures 1,2)

Drillhole SR23-242 intersected 5.3 g/t gold over 4.05 m (Table 1, Figures 1,3)

Testing during 2023 of the main Blueberry Zone shows increased vein density relative to previous modelling.

President and CEO, Brad Rourke commented: "These additional robust intercepts from the Blueberry Contact Zone continue to support and enhance our current model and understanding of the orebody. Of the 20,000 metres drilled this season, almost 17,000 was directed towards Blueberry - taking the total drilling on the zone from 23,000 metres (prior to 2023) to almost 40,000 metre total. This additional information will allow for much more detailed modelling and interpretation of the structures and provide vectors to pursue additional high-grade zones."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From

(m) To

(m) Width*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) SR23-241

229.05 235.00 5.95 1.61 0 including 233.80 235.00 1.20 3.55 0

240.50 243.13 2.63 1.01 0

248.00 249.00 1.00 1.33 3 SR23-242

338.30 342.35 4.05 5.30 8 including 340.35 341.35 1.00 14.5 13

352.00 356.00 4.00 4.90 5 SR23-245

6.05 7.50 1.45 4.21 3

38.00 39.05 1.05 1.47 10 SR23-247 including 38.50 39.50 1.00 4.60 3

240.56 242.60 2.04 13.9 3

259.00 263.00 4.00 26.9 24 SR23-249

79.00 80.00 1.00 1.44 2

98.70 108.00 9.30 3.01 3 including 107.00 108.00 1.00 19.5 3

257.00 258.11 1.11 8.7 0 *True width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. AS of the end of 2022, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of 1,550 metres and has been tested to 400 metres depth. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is fully financed for construction. Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Scottie Resources Corp.