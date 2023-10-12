Goldseek Announces Intended Name Change to Abitibi Metals Corp.

October 12 - London, Ontario - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (FSE:4KG) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from "Goldseek Resources Inc." to "Abitibi Metals Corp.", and its ticker symbol from "GSK" to "AMQ", subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company expects the name and ticker changes to take effect on October 16, 2023, and for its common shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol on such date.

The Company's CUSIP and ISIN identifiers will update as a result of the name change: CUSIP 00367M108 and ISIN CA00367M1086. Beneficial shareholders will have their common shares updated automatically. Registered holders will not be required to transmit their common shares under the old name but may contact the Company's transfer agent Marelli Trust Company Limited if they wish to exchange their common share certificates / DRS advices for new certificates / DRS advices in the new name.

About Goldseek Resources Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Goldseek's flagship near-resource stage Beschefer Project is located on the Detour Gold Trend. Historical drill results at Beschefer have seen up to 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 meters, 4.92g/t gold over 28.65 metres (2021) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres amongst four modelled zones. With approximately 52% insider ownership and a market cap under $7M, the Company is tightly structured for potential positive developments.

