Q2 Metals Completes Acquisition of the Mia Property and Mobilizes Field Crews for Inaugural Drill Campaign

Vancouver, BC, Oct 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the early completion of the purchase agreement with 9219-8845 QC Inc., a private Quebec company dba Canadian Mining House ("CMH") and certain investors in CMH for 100% ownership in the 8,668-ha Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec."This is an important milestone for Q2 Metals and reinforces our enthusiasm and commitment to the Mia Property," said Q2 President and CEO Alicia Milne. "We're delighted to now own the Property outright and are excited to commence our inaugural drill program next week."The acquisition terms were announced by the Company on November 28, 2022 and can be found here.Field Crews Mobilize to Begin Drill CampaignThe Q2 geology team has mobilized to begin its inaugural drill program at the Property, starting at the Mia Zone. The first drill is scheduled to arrive on October 16th and the second drill a few days later. It is anticipated that drilling will continue until weather conditions become unfavorable, and then return once again during frozen ground conditions in January 2024.?Visible Outcrop at the Mia Zone?To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/183574_0a41d063b46e5946_001full.jpgQualified PersonNeil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des G?ologues du Qu?bec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.About Q2 Metals CorpQ2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration of its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to the Mia Li-1 and Mia Li-2 lithium occurrences. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.Q2 is also exploring the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km? in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District of Queensland, Australia, hosting 54 high-grade historical gold mines.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Alicia Milne President & CEO Alicia@Q2metals.comJason McBrideCorporate Communications Jason@Q2metals.comTelephone: 1 (800) 482-7560 E-mail: info@Q2metals.comFollow the Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and InstagramForward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company's properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183574Source: Q2 Metals CorpCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.