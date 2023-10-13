Teras Provides Update to Its Shareholders

Calgary, October 12, 2023 - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) (OTC Pink: TRARF) ("Teras" or the "Company"): reports that a Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") and trading of the Company's shares has been halted.

Teras, states, "We have not been able to complete the Company's May 31, 2023 annual Audit within the compliance deadline; therefore, the ACS has issued a Cease Trade Order. The reason the Company failed to meet its deadline was due to insufficient cash to pay its Auditors. The Company is currently working to resolve this matter within the time frame provided and will update the Shareholders with the Company's progress."

About Teras

Teras main project is its Cahuilla project located in Imperial County, California.

For further project and corporate information, contact:

Teras Resources Inc.

Joseph Carrabba, President /CEO

Peter Leger, Director

Email: josephcarrabba@yahoo.com

Email: pleger@teras.ca

Website: www.teras.ca

