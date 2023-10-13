Tuktu Resources Ltd. Completes Sale Of Majority Interest In Copper Mining Claim

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Oct. 13, 2023 - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK) is pleased to announce the closing of the sale of 90% of its interest in the Isintok Property (Copper Plateau Porphyry project)to Cascade Copper Corp., as previously announced on September 28, 2023.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is an Alberta corporation whose common shares are currently listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "TUK". For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

501, 888 - 4th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0V2

Attention: Tim de Freitas, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-478-0141); or Mark Smith, CFO and VP Finance (phone 403-613-9661)

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Tuktu Resources Ltd.