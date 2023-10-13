West Red Lake Gold (WRLG.V) High Grade Drill Results Confirm Geological Modeling at Rowan

October 13 - Global Stocks News - In a press release dated October 11, 2023, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG) (OTC:WRLGF) reported additional drill results from its 100% owned Rowan Property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The company's flagship asset - The Madsen Gold Mine - is debt free, fully permitted, with a brand-new 800+ tonne per day mill, a tailings and water treatment facility. [1.]

Their 100% wholly owned Rowan Gold Project is the company's other asset, located approximately 15 kilometers as the crow flies from the Madsen mill. WRLG believes there are synergies between the high-grade resources at Rowan and the Madsen mill.

October 11, 2023 Drilling Highlights:

Hole RLG-23-166B Intersected 2 metres @ 45.20 g/t Au, from 297m to 299m; and 4 metres @ 6.78 g/t Au, from 191m to 195m.

Hole RLG-23-164 Intersected 0.5 metres @ 101.60 g/t Au, from 204.5m to 205m; and 1.35 metres @ 33.47 g/t Au, from 131m to 132.35m.

Hole RLG-23-159 Intersected 2.3 metres @ 12.81 g/t Au, from 262.85m to 265.15m; and 2.1 metres @ 12.43 g/t Au, from 247.4m to 249.5 m.

Hole RLG-23-169 Intersected 1.5m @ 14.61 g/t Au, from 506m to 507.5m, Including 0.5m @ 42.62 g/t Au from 506m to 506.5m.

WRLG CEO Shane Williams has designed, built and operated mines (open pit and underground) in Greece, Turkey and Canada - for Skeena Resources, Eldorado Gold and Rio Tinto. He has a stellar track record of moving mineral assets into production.

"We are seeing continuation of the mineralization at Rowan," Williams told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "From Veins 100 and 101 in particular, we are getting good hits. My geological team is excited about the potential of these veins as we move forward."

"Following on the heels of the highest-grade intercept ever drilled across the Rowan Property, the team successfully intercepted what is believed to be the same high-grade zone approximately 80 metres down-dip," stated Williams.

"This represents one of the deepest holes drilled within the high-grade East Zone and bodes well for future expansion opportunity at Rowan as the team continues to extend this highly prospective mineralized vein zone at depth and along strike."



"The drilling completed at the Rowan Mine Target in 2023 has been focused on validating historical data across the Inferred Resource, and also infilling apparent gaps in the analytical data set which was a product of very selective sampling techniques implemented during previous drilling campaigns," stated WRLG.

"Assay results received from the 2023 drilling program continue to confirm our thesis that quartz veining and gold mineralization continue at depth and along strike, with grades consistent with, or higher than those outlined in the current Inferred Mineral Resource which remains open in all directions".

"For example, the 100 Vein Zone - which is the furthest north vein currently modeled within the overall Rowan vein corridor - was previously interpreted to be a lower grade portion of the block model. Recent drilling has confirmed that higher grades are present within the 100 Vein Zone below 150 metre elevation, suggesting that gold grades are increasing at depth within this zone which is a trend that has been observed elsewhere in the Red Lake district".

Drilling at the Rowan Mine Target area will continue with an emphasis on infill and expansion of the existing high-grade mineral resource.

"Originally, Rowan started as an early-stage exploration project," Williams told GSN. "It was a narrow vein, high grade deposit. As we advance the drill program, we're getting deeper into the system. It's opening up and exceeding our initial expectations. We've drilled good holes higher in the deposit. The October 11, 2023 press release reports good gold values deeper down.".

"We are seeing continuation of mineralization," continued Williams. "We believe it is growing into a bigger deposit. We no longer think of it as a small satellite deposit, but potentially a significant feed source for our Madsen project."

A total of 42 diamond drill holes for 15,772m have been completed so far in 2023 at the Rowan Mine target. Fire and metallic screen assays have been returned for 35 out of 42 holes completed, with 2 holes having partial assay results and 5 holes pending assays and QAQC.

"I have enjoyed working on greenfield projects, but my deepest expertise and passion is building bridges between advanced exploration and production," Williams told GSN. "Financing, permitting, mine design, mine optimisation - that's my bread and butter. We have a assembled a world class team. That is what we are all focused on: putting the Madsen Gold Project back into production."

