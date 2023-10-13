Cascade Copper Closes Purchase of Copper Plateau Porphyry Project in South-Central BC

Historic drilling shows copper - October 13, 2023. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE:CASC) ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has closed the purchase of a 90% interest in the 2,789 hectare Copper Plateau Porphyry project (the "Project") located in south-central British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase and sale agreement dated September 28, 2023 (the "Agreement") with Tuktu Resources Ltd. ("Tuktu"), the Project was acquired for $200,000, which was satisfied via the issuance of 2,150,538 units (the "Units") of Cascade at an issue price of $0.093 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half purchase warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.15 within 36 months from the date of issue. Under the Agreement, the company has issued an aggregate of 2,150,538 common shares and 1,075,269 warrants. The warrants will not vest and are not exercisable until September 28, 2024. Pursuant to the Agreement, Tuktu has retained a 10% interest in the Project and will contribute that amount to all exploration programs on the Project.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties have executed an anti-dilution agreement dated October 12, 2023, which provides Tuktu with the right but not the obligation to subscribe for and purchase, at the same price per additional security, that number of additional securities necessary to ensure that Tuktu maintains fully-diluted ownership in Cascade of up to a maximum of 9.9% of Cascade's fully diluted shares.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. Cascade is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has four projects, including the Copper Plateau Copper Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cascade Copper Corp.

Jeffrey S. Ackert, President and CEO

820-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 4A4

Telephone: 1 613 851 7699

E-Mail: info@cascadecopper.com

Web: www.cascadecopper.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Cascade Copper Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward looking statements."

