Strategic Metals Ltd Files Technical Report for Its Mt. Hinton Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, October 13, 2023 - Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a Technical Report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, for its 100%-owned road-accessible Mt. Hinton gold-silver project, located in central Yukon. Mt. Hinton lies within the Keno Hill District of the Tombstone Gold Belt, immediately southeast of Hecla Mining Company's Keno Hill Silver Mining Project, 35 km southeast of Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine, and 25 km east-southeast of Banyan Gold's AurMac Deposit.

The report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mt. Hinton Project in the Keno Hill District, Yukon, Canada" is filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Strategic profile. The report provides a summary of Strategic's exploration work to date. A copy of the Technical Report is also available on Strategic's website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com/projects/mount-hinton.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 12 royalty interests, 18 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of more than 80 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $2.4 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 33.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 16.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 15.6% of Precipitate Gold Corp., and 15.2% of Honey Badger Silver Inc. All these companies are well funded and are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced a definitive agreement with Asher Materials for an exclusive market license of Terra's first commercial-scale advanced processing facility.

