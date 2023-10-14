Japan Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, October 13, 2023 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on October 12, 2023.

All of the nominees for election as directors of the Company listed in the Company's information circular dated September 5, 2023, were re-elected for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at seven. John Proust, Murray Flanigan, Paul Harbidge, Tanneke Heersche, Michael Carrick, Ian Burney, and Takashi Kuriyama were all re-elected as directors of the Company.

The Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Compensation Plan") was also approved at the AGM and replaces the Company's previous omnibus equity incentive plan. The Compensation Plan governs the granting of stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs", together, the "Awards") to directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants of the Company. The aggregate number of Common Shares reserved for issuance in respect of Awards shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Common Shares (calculated on a rolling, non-diluted basis) at the time an Award is granted.

Any Awards currently outstanding under the superseded omnibus equity incentive plan or previous equity plans will be governed by the Compensation Plan. The Company currently has 19,905,000 Options outstanding, leaving 5,746,547 Awards available for grant. The Company has not granted any RSUs, PSUs and DSUs to date.

Further details regarding the Compensation Plan are included in the management information circular of the Company filed on SEDAR+ in connection with the AGM. The Compensation Plan is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

At a Board meeting immediately following the AGM, Board Committees, consisting of independent directors, were confirmed:

Audit Committee - Murray Flanigan (Chairman), Michael Carrick, Paul Harbidge

Compensation Committee - Michael Carrick (Chairman), Murray Flanigan, Tanneke Heersche, Paul Harbridge

Nomination/Corporate Governance - Tanneke Heersche (Chairman), Ian Burney, Paul Harbidge

KPMG, LLP were re-appointed as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year.

