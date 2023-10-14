Akwaaba Mining Ltd. Announces Correction to News Release

Vancouver, October 13, 2023 - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") wishes to correct an error in its press release entitled "Akwaaba Mining Ltd. ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION" issued October 13, 2023 (the "Consolidation Press Release").

The proposed effective date of the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Common Shares of the Company as was described in the Consolidation Press Release is to take effect on October 19, 2023 rather than October 18, 2023.

The completion of the Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Akwaaba Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 604.362.7685

Email: iyad@akwaaba-mining.com

