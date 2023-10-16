Saturated Roll Front in "A" Sand Yields Textbook ISR Mineralization

Kelowna, October 16, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of the first twelve holes drilled at our Agate project in the Shirley Basin uranium district of Wyoming, where all 12 holes hit mineralization. These results confirm that the Agate project is ideal for ISR mining.

The drilling targeted a shallow uranium deposit previously explored by Kerr McGee Corporation during the 1970s, where over 650 holes were drilled.

Phase 1 of exploratory drilling at the Agate project is targeting the Lower A sand of the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone which is noted for its high porosity, permeability, and transmissivity. The Lower A sand contains most of the known uranium resources currently delineated in the Shirley Basin district and was host for the majority of 55 million pounds of uranium previously mined in the district from the 1960-80s.

Strathmore is exploring an area of the Agate project where historical drilling completed by Kerr McGee encountered uranium roll-front deposits, saturated with groundwater, from 80-130 feet deep. The exploration is being completed by mud-rotary drilling followed by geophysical logging. The intercept results from the twelve holes tabled below are reported at a minimum thickness of 2-feet and a grade cutoff of 0.02% eU 3 O 8 (equivalent uranium determined by calibrated geophysical tools).

Hole ID Latitude Longitude Interval (ft) Thickness (ft) Grade % eU 3 O 8 Grade x Thickness AG-1-23 N 42.3150 W-106.2856 85.5-90.5 5.0 0.050 0.250 AG-2-23 N 42.3150 W-106.2862 79.5-86.5 7.0 0.082 0.574 AG-3-23 N 42.3150 W-106.2866 83.5-85.5 2.0 0.033 0.066 AG-4-23 N 42.3155 W-106.2867 107.5-112.5 5.0 0.050 0.250 AG-5-23 N 42.3155 W-106.2862 99.5-101.5 2.0 0.026 0.052 AG-6-23 N 42.3155 W-106.2856 98.5-102.5 4.0 0.056 0.224 AG-7-23 N 42.3152 W-106.2856 87.5-98.0 10.5 0.033 0.347 AG-8-23 N 42.3152 W-106.2861 92.0-96.0 4.0 0.033 0.132 AG-9-23 N 42.3153 W-106.2866 93.5-100.0 6.5 0.063 0.410 AG-10-23 N 42.3150 W-106.2852 82.0-98.0 16.0 0.081 1.300 AG-11-23 N 42.3153 W-106.2852 85.5-90.0 4.5 0.040 0.180 AG-12-23 N 42.3155 W-106.2851 88.5-91.0 2.5 0.073 0.183

Note: The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products.

Strathmore is permitted to drill 100 holes for 15,000 feet in Phase 1 at Agate. The exploratory drilling is being completed by Single Water Services and the geophysical probing by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming with extensive experience working in the uranium industry.

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 25 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, drilled at least 650 exploration holes, delineating several areas of potential mineralization that Strathmore intends to explore during the Phase 1 exploration project.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 fully permitted uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

