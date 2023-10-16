Q Battery Metals Receives Pegmatite Rock Sample Results with 622 ppm Lithium La Corne South Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, October 16, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide an update of exploration on the La Corne South project, located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Q Battery Metals geological team has recently completed more thorough sampling of pegmatite outcrops that were discovered earlier this year (see news release dated July 3, 2023). For the most recent sampling program the company utilized a diamond bladed rock saw in order to cut greater volume of material from the pegmatite outcrops that were not conducive to standard rock hammer and chisel sampling. Samples were submitted directly to ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver, B.C.

The company also completed rock sampling in June when pegmatite samples were submitted to ALS Laboratory in Val d'Or, Quebec. In total, seven rock samples were submitted to ALS from the June and September sampling programs. The June sampling included a combination of rock chip and grab samples including float blocks. The September sampling included channel saw sampling along with rock outcrop chip sampling. Six of the samples were taken from outcrops or boulders of pegmatitic material, and one sample was taken from volcanic outcrop with significant pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization (WP69).

The below table summarizes results of the two sampling programs.

Sample Description WP UTM E N Li Cs Al Be A0369803 30 cm pegmatitic vein 80% smokey quartz with mica, sampled from blocks broken from outcrop 35 18 U 298901 5353775 7.6 0.23 0.31 3.2 A0369804 blocks, 30cm size pegmatitic looking close to area of volcanic outcrop 36 18 U 298890 5353813 622 463 9.36 196 A0369805 qtz mica coarse pegmatitic float blocks 33 18 U 298760 5353663 228 137 10.05 177 WP66 sampled 2-3cm pegmatitic warpy vn 66 18 U 298891 5353784 1.3 0.27 0.48 0.29 WP67 0.5 m subcrop boulders pegmatite, QF wedges 67 18 U 298897 5353801 0.9 0.27 0.08 1.34 WP68 30cm lensoid vein pegmatite for saw cut, QF biotite 68 18 U 298922 5353827 4.6 0.48 0.16 2.09 WP69 rusty outcrop top of knoll above WP68, sampled for base metals (not Li) 69 18 U 298827 5353514 17.4 2.36 1.2 1.71

Rock samples were generally obtained using a hammer and chisel. Sample WP68 was obtained utilizing a diamond bladed rock saw in order to cut material from the vein exposure. All samples were taken directly to the ALS lab either in Val d'Or or North Vancouver. The initial three samples underwent the Lab's ME-MS61L analysis using 4-acid digestion and MS analysis for 48 elements. Samples WP 66-69 were analyzed by the Lab's ME-MS41 process which utilized an aqua regia digestion followed by MS analysis for 51 elements.

The best lithium value of 622 ppm was obtained from blocks of rock found at surface on the margin of a ridge of outcrop. Two samples were taken from these blocks, both of which returned elevated Li, along with Cs, Al and Be, all indicators for pegmatite that can potentially be lithium bearing. The float blocks are interpreted as having been derived from a nearby source.

The geologic team undertook a property wide tour of the La Corne South Property lithium target area as part of the recent August 2023 reconnaissance. The property is well crossed by good condition resource roads. The property has a significant cover of sand, silt and gravel deposited during the last period of glaciation. It is recommended that the company continue undertaking ground geophysical surveys in order to identify potential pegmatite beneath the sediment cover. The ground surveys (resistively) will add to the geophysical data obtained from the previously completed drone-supported magnetics and ground IP chargeability surveys to provide more defined targets for eventual diamond drilling.

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec and British Columbia, with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793238/q-battery-metals-receives-pegmatite-rock-sample-results-with-622-ppm-lithium-la-corne-south-project-val-dor-quebec