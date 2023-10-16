Northern Superior Makes New Discovery with 10.94 g/t Gold Over 7.0 Metres and 1.66 g/t Gold Over 21.55 Metres at Croteau Property

TORONTO, October 16, 2023 - Northern Superior Resources (" Northern Superior " or the " Company ") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce results from the diamond drill program on its 100% owned and extensive (30 km x 15 km) Croteau Property.

Highlights Include: (Grades uncapped; lengths measured along hole, see Table 1)

DDH CRO-22-150 intersected multiple mineralized zones, including 10.94 g/t Au over 7.00 metres starting at 272.10 metres including 16.15 g/t Au over 4.6 metres and 1.66 g/t Au over 21.55 metres starting at 224.0 metres, including 3.20 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.87 g/t Au over 4.65 metres, 1.26 g/t Au over 7.15 metres, starting at 315.85 metres (including 2.70 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 0.53 g/t Au over 11.5 metres, starting at 330.0 metres;

DDH CRO-22-127ext, intersected multiple mineralized zones, including 1.33 g/t Au over 16.80 metres starting at 375.20 metres including 3.25 g/t Au over 3.5 metres, and 1.29 g/t Au over 9.40 m, starting at 285.00 metres, including 5.16 g/t Au over 2.00 m (approximately 250m east of CRO-22-150 and 128);

DDH CRO-22-128 returned 1.32 g/t Au over 12.50 metres starting at 237.25 metres including 6.58 g/t Au over 1.00 metre (on strike of CRO-22-150 and 127Ext);

DDH CRO-22-147 returned 1.31 g/t Au over 13.30 metres starting at 220.00 metres, including 3.56 g/t Au over 2.90 metres;

Numerous gold values in step-out drilling of the mineralization discovered in 2022 in CRO-22-120 (1.06 g/t Au over 26.30 metres; see press release dated July 19, 2022 ), highlighted by hole CRO-22-137, which intersected 12.82 g/t Au over 1.9 metres starting at 63.10 metres, including 40.30 g/t Au over 0.60 metres;

DDH CRO-22-135, drilled between the Z120 Zone and the historic Croteau-Est Showing, intersected 5.13 g/t Au over 3.05 metres starting at 254.30 metres;

DDH CRO-22-151 returned 1.65 g/t Au over 5.00 m, starting at 285.00 metres; and

DDH CRO-22-152 returned 2.03 g/t Au over 6.50 m starting at 244.80 metres.

This program was designed to test:

The discovery area associated with the Croteau North Shear Zone: hole CRO22-120, intersecting 1.06 g/t Au over 26 metres, including 4.98 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, known as Z120, located north and parallel to the Croteau-Bouchard Shear Zone (" CBSZ "). The CBSZ hosts an inferred gold resource of 640,000 ounces 1 (se e press release dated July 19, 2022 ).

(se e press release dated July 19, 2022 ). Targets within the North Basalt Domain (" NBD ") consisting of extensive carbonate-sericite alteration in surface trench exposures and RC bedrock chips supplemented by gold grains in till anomalies from a rigorous Reverse circulation (RC) drill program completed in late 2021 and early in 2022 ( see Northern Superior press release January 11, 2022).

Simon Marcotte, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northern Superior, commented: "The results presented today on our Croteau Property underscore the exceptional exploration opportunities inherent in this strategic land package. Not only this newly discovered near surface mineralization in two new areas is within one kilometer of the main zone, already hosting an inferred resource of 640,000 ounces of gold at 1.79 g/t Au, but the high-grade nature of the discovery has the potential to transform the project into a resource even more amenable to a combined single mining operation alongside the Company's Philibert project and other neighboring projects of the area. We eagerly anticipate building upon this success and expand on the potential of this property's gold resources."

1 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Table 1: 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Results

Hole Number From To Width Au (g/t) CRO-22-121 102.30 106.15 3.85 0.23 CRO-22-122 No Significant Values CRO-22-123 129.00 131.00 2.00 0.25 CRO-22-124 44.30 49.00 4.70 0.22 125.10 135.75 10.65 0.21 CRO-22-125 101.00 102.50 1.50 0.15 CRO-22-126 171.65 176.50 4.85 0.77 CRO-22-127 No Significant Values CRO-22-128 167.40 168.00 0.60 1.25 and 237.25 249.75 12.50 1.32 Including 240.00 241.00 1.00 6.58 and 246.25 247.00 0.75 10.55 CRO-22-129 88.00 94.45 6.45 0.74 and 173.00 174.00 1.00 2.21 CRO-22-130 47.00 48.00 1.00 1.02 and 107.00 110.70 3.70 0.55 including 110.20 110.70 0.50 2.67 and 232.05 236.00 3.95 0.93 CRO-22-127ext 285.00 294.40 9.40 1.29 including 285.00 287.00 2.00 5.16 and 303.85 310.00 6.15 0.73 and 375.20 392.00 16.80 1.33 including 376.50 380.00 3.50 3.25 CRO-22-131 22.00 23.00 1.00 2.55 and 224.00 226.00 2.00 4.37 CRO-22-132 247.00 248.00 1.00 1.38 CRO-22-133 310.00 319.00 9.00 0.62 and 357.00 365.00 8.00 0.62 and 374.85 378.00 2.00 0.90 CRO-22-134 167.30 167.70 0.40 0.15 CRO-22-135 254.30 257.35 3.05 5.13 and 292.00 292.50 0.50 1.17 CRO-22-136 29.80 30.50 0.70 0.37 and 111.50 112.00 0.50 0.42 CRO-22-137 63.10 65.0 1.9 12.82 including 63.10 63.70 0.60 40.30 and 88.45 90.75 2.30 0.54 and 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.60 CRO-22-138 166.70 187.00 20.30 0.31 CRO-22-139 128.30 144.00 15.70 0.33 CRO-22-140 28.50 29.40 0.90 0.61 and 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.40 and 108.20 114.10 5.90 0.26 and 134.40 135.00 0.60 1.81 CRO-22-141 182.00 196.80 14.80 0.67 Incl. 193.80 196.00 2.20 2.19 CRO--22-142 171.70 174.00 2.30 0.13 CRO-22-143 44.00 44.60 0.60 1.28 and 171.15 172.30 1.15 1.06 CRO-22-144 162.00 163.00 1.00 0.44 and 205.00 207.00 2.00 0.16 CRO22-145 143.15 145.00 1.85 0.21 CRO22-146 121.00 123.45 2.45 1.00 CRO22-147 220.00 233.30 13.30 1.31 including 228.00 230.90 2.90 3.56 CRO22-148 204.00 209.00 5.00 0.59 and 217.00 220.00 3.00 1.04 CRO22-149 102.00 103.00 1.00 1.87 and 119.50 121.00 1.50 5.61 CRO22-150 224.00 245.55 21.55 1.66 including 228.00 230.00 2.00 3.20 and including 238.75 243.40 4.65 4.87 and 272.10 279.10 7.00 10.94 including 274.40 279.10 4.60 16.15 CRO-22-150 289.00 290.00 1.00 9.05 and 315.85 323.00 7.15 1.26 including 319.00 321.00 2.00 2.70 and 330.00 341.50 11.50 0.53 CRO22-151 285.00 290.00 5.00 1.65 and 333.15 334.00 0.85 3.21 and 362.50 372.00 9.50 0.46 and 447.50 449.50 2.00 1.12 CRO22-152 238.80 239.50 0.70 1.95 and 244.80 251.30 6.50 2.03 including 248.70 251.30 2.6 4.70 and 354.00 355.00 1.00 1.02 CRO-22-153 40.00 49.00 9.00 0.26 and 67.45 72.00 4.55 1.08 CRO22-154 34.50 35.60 1.10 0.16 CRO-22-155 209.10 217.90 8.80 0.63 including 216.30 217.90 1.60 2.31 CRO-22-155 263.60 265.30 1.70 2.32

Geology in the NBD consists of a sequence of mafic flows intruded by subvolcanic gabbro sills, belonging to the Neoarchean aged Bruneau Formation. Aeromagnetic data suggest this sequence is complexly folded in the target area.

Mineralization consists of disseminated and fracture filling pyrite and quartz-pyrite veins surrounded by siliceous alteration, within wide (>100 metres) zones of strong carbonate-sericite+/-fuchsite alteration. Higher grades are often associated with higher pyrite concentrations (up to 20%) within hyaloclastite zones in contact with gabbro units. The gabbro units in these altered areas are commonly strongly altered by fuchsite. Significant gold intersections have now been found along a total strike length of 1.5 km, within the North Basalt Domain and the Croteau North Shear Zone ( see Figures 1 and 2 below ).

Figure 1: Geology of the Croteau-Est Property and location of drill holes CRO-22-149 and CRO-22-150

Figure 2: Recent diamond drilling and results in the North Basalt Domain/Croteau North Shear Zone area. Geology projected to surface; assays filtered >0.1g/t Au.

DDH CRO-22-128 returned 1.32 g/t Au over 12.50 metres and hole CRO-22-127 was extended to test for the possible strike extension of this mineralization and intersected wide zones of carbonate-sericite-fuchsite-pyrite +/- silica-albite alteration, returning 1.29 g/t Au over 9.40 metres, 0.73g/t Au over 6.15 metres and 1.33 g/t Au over 16.80 metres. This mineralization remains open at depth to the east for at least 400 m.

Hole CRO-22-150 was drilled approximately 100 metres down dip of hole CRO-22-128. The hole encountered the same sequence of pillowed mafic volcanics and massive gabbros, affected by wide zones of strong sericite-carbonate-pyrite alteration, with local fuchsite and sections of strong albite-silica alteration, accompanied by quartz-pyrite veins interpreted to be hosted in hyaloclastite zones, in contact with gabbro ( see Figure 3 and 4 below ). Results include 1.66 g/t Au over 21.55 metres (including 3.20 g/t over 2.00 metres and 4.87 g/t Au over 4.65 metres) and 10.94 g/t Au over 7.00 metres (including 16.15 g/t Au over 4.60 metres), 9.05 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, 1.26 g/t Au over 7.15 metres (including 2.70 g/t Au over 2 metres) and 0.53 g/t Au over 11.5 metres.

Hole CRO-22-151 was drilled 100 metres down dip of CRO-22-127ext, and hole CRO-22-152 was drilled to test mineralization along strike between CRO-22-128 and CRO-22-127ext. These holes both cut the basalt/gabbro sequence and wide zones of strong sericite-carbonate-pyrite +/- silica and fuchsite alteration. Several anomalous gold values were intersected including 1.65 g/t Au over 5.00 metres in CRO-22-151 and 2.03 g/t Au over 6.50 metres in CRO-22-152.

Mineralization in this western area has now been found along a strike length of approximately 450 metres and is open along strike in both directions and at depth. The results obtained to date in the NBD suggest that a large gold-bearing hydrothermal system is present, at least 1,400 metres long and 300 metres wide. Drilling has been largely exploratory, with holes approximately 100 metres apart, except for the Z120 area. Most of the NBD remains to be drill tested. The Company is currently evaluating the next phase(s) of exploration for this area.

Holes CRO-22-131 and 132 tested the east and west extents of the historic Croteau-Est Showing, which does not appear to have been previously drilled. Channel sampling at this showing by Northern Superior in 2012 returned gold values up to 4.83 g/t Au over 0.70 metres. The showing occurs on the north side of an area of low magnetic intensity, found to be coincident with carbonate-sericite alteration and quartz veining, which returned 4.37 g/t Au over 2.00 metres in hole CRO-22-131 . Based on the geology and alteration present in these holes, CRO-22-135 was drilled directly beneath the Croteau-Est Showing and returned 5.13 g/t Au over 3.05 metres, within similarly altered material.

Holes CRO-22-137 through 148 tested the Z120 zone, found in holes CRO-22-120 (1.06 g/t Au over 26.30 metres, including 4.98 g/t Au over 3.00 metres) and CRO-22-114 (0.40 g/t Au over 19.25 metres) ( see press release dated July 19, 2022 ). This work has successfully extended mineralization approximately 400 metres along strike to the east. Unfortunately, wet ground conditions prevented testing the zone to the west. The zone is interpreted to dip moderately to the south and appears to cross-cut local stratigraphy. Highlights of the drilling in this area include 12.82 g/t Au over 1.9 metres including 40.30 g/t Au over 0.60 metres in hole CRO-22-137, 0.67 g/t Au over 16.80 metres in CRO-22-141 and 1.31 g/t Au over 13.30 metres in CRO-22-147 ( see Figure 5 ). This zone remains open along strike and at depth.

CRO-22-149 was designed to test a grassroots target, where feldspar porphyry dykes intersect the interpreted Gwillim Fault. The hole encountered mafic volcanics intruded by feldspar porphyry dykes and sericite-carbonate alteration zones, which returned 1.87 g/t Au over 1.00 metre and 5.61 g/t Au over 1.50 metre.

Figure 3: Cross Section A-B through CRO-22-128/CRO-22-150 drill fence. Looking West.

Figure 4: CRO-22-150, interval from 272.1 to 279.1, grading 10.94 g/t Au over 7.00 m.

Figure 5: Section C-D through the Z120 area, looking west. Note the moderate, southerly dip of interpreted alteration/mineralization cross-cutting stratigraphy.

Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Collar Details

Hole Number Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CRO-22-121 531135 5536092 315 -45 243 CRO-22-122 531137 5536092 270 -45 174 CRO-22-123 531136 5536127 360 -45 183 CRO-22-124 531191 5536098 360 -45 192 CRO-22-125 530822 5536253 166 -45 234 CRO-22-126 531134 5536309 360 -45 216 CRO-22-127 530444 5536223 348 -45 462 CRO-22-128 530178 5536223 360 -45 312 CRO-22-129 530002 5536323 360 -45 276 CRO-22-130 530180 5536335 360 -45 303 CRO-22-127ext 530444 5536223 360 -45 462 CRO-22-131 530733 5536724 180 -45 291 CRO-22-132 530938 5536490 360 -45 312 CRO-22-133 530820 5536265 360 -45 414 CRO-22-134 530820 5536365 360 -65 251 CRO-22-135 530825 5536382 360 -45 426 CRO-22-136 531164 5536463 180 -45 149.5 CRO-22-137 531188 5536102 360 -65 250 CRO-22-138 531250 5536003 360 -60 305.5 CRO-22-139 531247 5536102 360 -45 225 CRO-22-140 531310 5536112 360 -45 225 CRO-22-141 531310 5536000 360 -60 271 CRO22-142 531310 5536050 360 -53 255 CRO22-143 531360 5536048 360 -45 249 CRO22-144 531360 5536048 360 -65 399 CRO22-145 531427 5536090 360 -45 222 CRO22-146 531427 5536090 360 -65 225 CRO22-147 531310 5536000 360 -75 318 CRO22-148 531250 5536000 360 -70 327 CRO22-149 542929 5535188 360 -45 400 CRO22-150X 542872 5535441 345 -45 68 CRO22-150 530178 5536223 360 -65 609 CRO22-151 530444 5536223 360 -65 570 CRO22-152 530275 5536225 360 -45 420 CRO22-153 530183 5536502 360 -45 303 CRO22-154 530184 5536702 360 -45 429 CRO22-155 530003 5536228 360 -45 351

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 50% to 70% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2022 were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 3 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to ALS Laboratories (sample preparation done in Sudbury, ON and/or Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis done in Vancouver, BC.), AGAT Laboratories (sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, ON) and SGS Laboratories (sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Vancouver, BC). The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 20 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by the laboratories during the analytical process.

Qualified Persons

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo) is the Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed and approved the information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the " Discovery of the Year " by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. Philibert host a new maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 278,900 ounces of Au1 . Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.2 Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.3 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

1 Northern Superior announces 1,708,809 gold ounces in inferred category and 278,921 gold ounces in indicated category at 1.10 g/t in maiden NI 43-101 pit constrained resource estimate at Philibert; Northern Superior Resources Inc. press release dated August 08, 2023.

2 NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior Resources Inc.

3 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Simon Marcotte, CFA

President and Chief Executive Office

Tel: (647) 801-7273

info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793189/northern-superior-makes-new-discovery-with-1094-gt-gold-over-70-metres-and-166-gt-gold-over-2155-metres-at-croteau-property