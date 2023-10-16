Wesdome Announces Third Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces third quarter ("Q3") results.



Q3 2023 Operating Performance

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 55,153 52,247 167,959 165,428 Mishi - 3,595 6,150 23,153 Kiena 47,351 16,112 141,499 63,752 Total Ore Milled 102,505 71,954 315,608 252,333 Head grade (grams per tonne, "g/t") Eagle River 11.9 10.7 12.1 10.6 Mishi - 2.8 2.3 3.2 Kiena 4.9 10.2 5.2 9.5 Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 20,391 17,405 63,395 54,495 Mishi - 270 332 2,005 Kiena 7,369 5,208 23,392 19,234 Total Gold Production 27,760 22,883 87,119 75,734 Production sold (ounces) 27,000 27,500 89,000 81,500

Anthea Bath, President and CEO commented, "As expected, combined production in Q3 was slightly lower than Q2 (30,992 ounces) as a result of planned mill maintenance at Eagle River. At Kiena, ramp development continues to track ahead of schedule, positioning us well to develop and access higher grade reserves in H1 2024. We are also pleased to announce that towards the end of the quarter, we received the necessary permit required to drive an exploration ramp at Presqu'île. This authorization allows us to assess the continuity of the mineralization and test the down plunge extension of the deposit.

With an uptick in production expected in the fourth quarter, our year to date performance of 87,119 ounces has us tracking to the mid-point of our 110,000 - 130,000 ounce guidance range.

The Company also announces that it has issued its fourth annual Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, which provides an overview of the company's ESG strategies, policies, risk management approach and commitments. The report also outlines year-over-year Company performance from 2018-2022 across these key sustainability objectives. We are proud of our accomplishments over the last year and remain committed to strong sustainability performance in the future."

A copy of the 2022 ESG report can be found on the company's website in the Responsibility section under "Policies and Reports."

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frédéric Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on November 8, 2023. At that time, the financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the company's website at www.wesdome.com and on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on November 9, at 10:00 am ET.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

