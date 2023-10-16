Currie Rose Announces Name Change to Velox Energy Materials

Velox Energy Materials Inc. will commence trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "VLX"

Toronto, October 16, 2023 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") today announces that effective October 18, 2023, the Company will change its name to Velox Energy Materials Inc. and will be trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the new symbol "VLX".

The new name will better reflect the Company's growth trajectory and business strategy in the energy materials industry, which includes the Company's North Queensland Vanadium Project and the Kotai Hydrogen Project.











Velox Energy Materials - New Brand

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/183893_figure1.png

The new ISIN for the Company is CA92261D1024, and the new CUSIP is 92261D102. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the name change. Issued certificates representing Common Shares will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

About Currie Rose Resources (Velox Energy Materials)

Currie Rose (soon - Velox Energy Materials) is a publicly traded energy materials company developing and progressing high-value assets in resource and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's priority focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V 2 O 5 and 234.6 ppm MoO 3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V 2 O 5 and 241.9 ppm MoO 3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The Company is targeting shallow, high-grade mineralisation that can be developed using low-cost mining and processing options.

The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Kotai is focused on the commercialisation of technology that can produce high-pressure hydrogen following transport as an inert powder.

Please visit our website at www.currierose.com for further information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Iryna Zheliasko, Investor Relations - Canada

Office: (+1) 647-249-9298

Email: communications@currierose.com

Andrew Rowell, Investor Relations - Australia

M: +61 400 466 226

Email: andrew@whitenoisecomms.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans regarding the NQV Project. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company will receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, including TSXV's final approval, that that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner and assumptions regarding political and regulatory stability in financial and capital markets.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company will not be able to proceed with the NQV Project as intended, or that the Company does not receive the required regulatory approvals, including the TSXV's final approval, recent market volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions, the conflict in Eastern Europe, the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183893