

Paris, 16 October 2023, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 11,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Name

of the

issuer Identification code

of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code of

financial

instrument Aggregated daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of the

purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/10/2023 FR0000131757 281 65.53 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 09/10/2023 FR0000131757 1,719 65.43 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/10/2023 FR0000131757 67 68.61 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 10/10/2023 FR0000131757 1,933 67.15 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/10/2023 FR0000131757 67 67.10 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/10/2023 FR0000131757 1 67.10 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 11/10/2023 FR0000131757 1,932 68.67 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/10/2023 FR0000131757 41 66.61 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/10/2023 FR0000131757 60 67.70 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/10/2023 FR0000131757 15 66.15 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 12/10/2023 FR0000131757 1,884 67.35 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/10/2023 FR0000131757 83 66.35 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/10/2023 FR0000131757 30 65.56 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 13/10/2023 FR0000131757 2,887 66.16 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 11,000 66.88

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 9th, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day - "A New ERA"

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

