Marathon Oil Announces LNG Sales Agreement for Alba Gas in E.G.

Incremental European LNG Exposure to Drive Significant E.G. Financial Uplift Starting Jan 2024

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiaries it has entered into a five-year firm LNG sales agreement with Glencore Energy UK Ltd, a subsidiary of Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN), for a portion of its equity natural gas produced from the Alba Field (Alba Unit, MRO 64% working interest) in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.), effective Jan. 1, 2024. The pricing structure for the LNG sales agreement is linked to the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) index, less a fixed transportation fee, providing Marathon Oil with significant incremental exposure to the European LNG market.

Separately, due to the expected arbitrage between LNG and methanol pricing, Marathon Oil announced it expects to optimize its E.G. integrated gas operations in 2024 by redirecting a portion of Alba Unit natural gas from the local methanol facility (MRO 45% working interest) to the LNG facility (MRO 56% working interest).

"I'm excited to announce this new sales agreement linked to the European LNG market, signaling the conclusion of the legacy Henry Hub linked contract," said chairman, president, and CEO Lee Tillman. "The timing of this new sales agreement, EG LNG's track record of reliable operations, and the plant's proximity to Europe resulted in tremendous demand and an extremely competitive process. At recent forward curve pricing, we expect to realize an approximate year-on-year EBITDA increase of over $300 million next year across our E.G. integrated gas business, reflecting our differentiated and increasing exposure to the global LNG market. This success positions us strongly for the next phase of opportunities to advance the E.G. Gas Mega Hub, including up to two infill development wells in the Alba Unit and the potential tie-in of the third-party Aseng gas cap monetization."

Alex Sanna, Head of Oil and Gas Marketing, Glencore PLC, said: "We are delighted to further expand our cooperation with Marathon Oil. This deal reconfirms our commitment to the growth and diversification of our LNG portfolio as we continue to support producers and end users as a reliable and responsible off-taker and supplier."

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company focused on four of the most competitive resource plays in the U.S. - Eagle Ford, Texas; Bakken, North Dakota; STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and Permian in New Mexico and Texas, complemented by a world-class integrated gas business in Equatorial Guinea. The Company's Framework for Success is founded in a strong balance sheet, ESG excellence and the competitive advantages of a high-quality multi-basin portfolio. For more information, please visit www.marathonoil.com.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With around 140,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 40 offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

www.glencore.com

Forward-looking Statements

