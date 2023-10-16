Great Quest Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, Oct. 16, 2023 - Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (TSXV:GQ) ("Great Quest" or "the Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has appointed McGovern Hurley LLP (the "Successor Auditor") as the Company's new auditor, replacing Crowe MacKay LLP (the "Former Auditor").



In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, a Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian agribusiness company focused on the development of African agricultural mineral projects for local production of farm ready fertilizers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the change of auditor and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.



