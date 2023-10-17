Forty Pillars Announces Change Of Directors

Vancouver, Oct. 16, 2023 - Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (CSE: PLLR) (the "Company" or "Forty Pillars") announces that effective October 16, 2023, Ms. Emma Fairhurst has resigned as a director. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Fairhurst for her contributions to the Company.
The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Ashish (Ash) Misquith has been appointed a director of the Company effective October 16, 2023. Mr. Misquith has extensive experience in business development and start-ups. He has invested in multiple private and public companies and IPOs (initial public offerings). He is the founder of Swiftgrade, an artificial intelligence (AI) application that allows teachers to grade students in a timely and efficient manner. Mr. Misquith is an advocate for continuous education and is a former semi-professional tennis player.
About Forty Pillars
Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Nader Vatanchi Chief Executive Officer
e:nadervatanchi@hotmail.com p: 778-881-4631
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!