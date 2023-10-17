Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Forty Pillars Announces Change Of Directors

02:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Vancouver, Oct. 16, 2023 - Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (CSE: PLLR) (the "Company" or "Forty Pillars") announces that effective October 16, 2023, Ms. Emma Fairhurst has resigned as a director. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Fairhurst for her contributions to the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Ashish (Ash) Misquith has been appointed a director of the Company effective October 16, 2023. Mr. Misquith has extensive experience in business development and start-ups. He has invested in multiple private and public companies and IPOs (initial public offerings). He is the founder of Swiftgrade, an artificial intelligence (AI) application that allows teachers to grade students in a timely and efficient manner. Mr. Misquith is an advocate for continuous education and is a former semi-professional tennis player.

About Forty Pillars

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Nader Vatanchi
Chief Executive Officer

e: nadervatanchi@hotmail.com
p: 778-881-4631

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Forty Pillars Mining Corp.

Forty Pillars Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DWDJ
CA3498012093
www.fortypillars.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap