E79 Resources Announces Company Name Change and Transition to Energy Metals

Vancouver, October 17, 2023 - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, given the Company's new focus on green metals within Brazil, the Company's Board of Directors has approved a change of the Company name to Serra Energy Metals Corp. The Company expects the name change and ticker symbol change to "SEEM" to be effective October 19, 2023.

The Company's CUSIP and ISIN identifiers will update because of the name change: CUSIP 81752V101 and ISIN CA81752V1013. Beneficial shareholders will have their common shares updated automatically. Registered holders will not be required to transmit their common shares under the old name but may contact the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, if they wish to exchange their common share certificates/DRS advices for new certificates/DRS advices in the new name.

Patrick Donnelly, President and CEO of E79, stated, "Change is a sign of progress, and the decision to rebrand E79 to Serra Energy Metals Corp. reflects our strategic focus on the immense potential of Brazil's green metals sector. Brazil is a treasure trove of mineral resources, particularly lithium, copper, and nickel, vital for the green energy revolution. The country's conducive business environment and rich geology make it an exciting frontier for mineral exploration. We are inspired by the success of companies like Sigma Lithium, Lithium Ionic, and Latin Resources who have demonstrated their lucrative prospects in Brazil. As Serra Energy, we are eager to advance our exploration efforts and expect to announce a number of property transactions soon, further solidifying our commitment to unlocking Brazil's mineral potential and our contribution to a sustainable future."

About Serra Energy Metals Corp. (formerly E79 Resources Corp.)

Serra Energy Metals Corp. ("Serra") is focused on the exploration and development of green metal projects, primarily in Brazil. The Company's main interest lies in the exploration of nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium, with an emphasis on identifying and investigating exploration targets that are drill-ready and are situated near infrastructure. The Company operates in Brazil, a rising hub for green metals with numerous active copper, nickel, and lithium mines. Serra has assembled a top-notch, experienced in-house exploration team based in the country.

Patrick Donnelly

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: patrick@e79resources.com

Website: www.E79resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This message contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although E79 believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to enter into agreements or arrangements for new projects and the timing to close the Purchase Agreement, among others; raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward; to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing; to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations; future prices of nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and other metals; changes in general economic conditions; accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates; the potential for new discoveries; the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the applicable project; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

