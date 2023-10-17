The Watchlist by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with RDARS, Visionstate, ARway.ai, Blackrock Silver, and Arizona Sonoran Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, October 17, 2023 - The Watchlist by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with RDARS, Visionstate, ARway.ai, Blackrock Silver, and Arizona Sonoran discussing their latest news.

The Watchlist by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

RDARS Achieves Monumental Milestone by Receiving the FAA's BVLOS Waiver Certificate for Its Eagle Watch Platform at LTC, Homestead, Florida

RDARS Inc. (CSE:RDRS)(OTCQB:RDRSF), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems and artificial intelligence AI for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, has announced that it has received the grant of its first Beyond Visual Line of Sight waiver by the Federal Aviation Administration for its cutting-edge Eagle Watch Platform at LTC, Homestead, FL.

For the full interview with CEO Charles Zwebner and to learn more about RDARS news, click here.

Visionstate Corp. Announces Three-Year Contract with Bunzl Canada for Exclusive Distribution of WandaNEXT

Visionstate Corp.(TSXV:VIS) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., has entered into a new three-year contract with Bunzl Canada Inc. for the exclusive distribution of the Company's proprietary WandaNEXT product.

For the full interview with President Shannon Moore and to learn more about Visionstate's news, click here.

ARway.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games

ARway.ai (CNSX:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) has announced the availability of stock or custom augmented reality games as spatial experiences in the ARway studio. This strategic expansion is set to further solidify ARway's position as a leading innovator in AR technology as well as indoor spatial mapping.

For the full interview with Chief Product Officer Shadnam Khan and to learn more about ARway.ai's news, click here.

Blackrock Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV:BRC)(OTCQX:BKRRF) has reported the results for its updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% controlled Tonopah West project located in the Walker Lane trend of Western Nevada.

For the full interview with CEO Andrew Pollard and to learn more about Blackrock's news, click here.

Arizona Sonoran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus Project

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU) released its Mineral Resource Update for the combined Cactus, Stockpile and Parks/Salyer deposits, together the "Cactus Project", located 45 miles south of Phoenix, Arizona.

For the full interview with CEO George Ogilvie and to learn more about Arizona Sonoran's news, click here.

