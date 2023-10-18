Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp.: Identities Significant From-Surface Copper at West Zone

Vancouver, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) as the company reports significant from-surface copper at the West Zone of their MPD Copper Project in Canada's British Columbia. "Best drill holes at the West Zone!" We also discuss the current copper market and potential opportunities in the equities for the metal right now.To Listen to Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/78C45U8Q





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





