TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Akwaaba Mining Ltd. ("AML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders March 31, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, October 19, 2023, the shares of Akwaaba Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,259,374 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AML (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 01021L205 (NEW)

________________________________________

KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated October 13, 2023, effective at the open on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the shares of Kiplin Metals Inc. will resume trading.

_________________________________________

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special distribution:

Distribution per US Unit: US$0.04497

Payable Date: December 29, 2023

Record Date: November 15, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: November 14, 2023

________________________________________

23/10/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,175,000 common shares at a deemed value of C$0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$517,500.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 10, 2023.

________________________________________

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, Oct. 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 428,571 bonus shares, at a price of $0.07 per share, to two arm's length parties in consideration of promissory cash loan notes to the Company for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear an interest rate of 18.0% per annum and mature 12 months from the date of issue.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2023, and October 17, 2023.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 675,324 shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $54,025.92.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $9,149.28 $0.08 114,366









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $35,901.36 $0.08 448,767



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,017,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 3,017,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,017,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three-year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 145,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $47,712 NA 149,100



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2023 and July 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,097,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,548,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,548,750 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 640,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $8,100 NA 162,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023 and October 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated June 19, 2023, as amended on September 22, 2023, between Lithium One Metals Inc. ("Lithium One") and Norris Lithium Inc. ("Norris"), pursuant to which Lithium One acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Norris by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, Lithium One acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Norris on the basis of 0.672 common shares of Lithium One for each share of Norris held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Additionally, all outstanding warrants and options of Norris were exchanged into warrants and options, respectively, of Lithium One based on the Exchange Ratio in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that the British Columbia Supreme Court granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on September 22, 2023. The Arrangement was completed on September 27, 2023.

For further details, refer to the management information circular of Norris dated August 11, 2023, which can be found under the SEDAR+ profile of Norris, and Lithium One's news releases dated June 19, 2023, September 12, 2023, and September 27, 2023.

________________________________________

NICKELEX RESOURCE CORPORATION ("NICK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales of shares as set out below, which were made under the "at-the-market" offering pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 29, 2023 (the "Supplement"), to the short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2021 filed with the securities commissions in Canada under the terms of the Supplement and in the USA under the terms of the Company's Form F 10 registration statement (the "Offering"). The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the Offering for the period starting June 29, 2023 until its termination on August 5, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $1,324,942.77.

Agent: Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Cormark Securities Inc.



Offering: 227,673 common shares



Offering Price: average price of $5.82 per share



Agents' Fee: $27,001.89 and US$9,507.48



For further details, please refer to the Company's amended and restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 30, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated June 29, 2023 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated June 29, 2023, September 1, 2023 and October 13, 2023.

________________________________________

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 241,006 shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$60,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

Stallion Discoveries Corp. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 25, 2023, and September 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,160,451 flow-through shares (each, an "FT Share")

5,525,000 non-flow-through shares (each, an "NFT Share")



Purchase Price: $0.24 per FT Share

$0.20 per NFT Share



Warrants: 7,342,726 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,342,726 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 77 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 NFT Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 11 320,000 NFT Shares and 2,071,450 FT Shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $196,735.58 300,000 Shares 1,001,232 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each of the 667,377 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each of the remaining 333,855 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.24 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

The Company issued a news release on October 11, 2023, and October 12, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Visionary Metals Corp. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,584,155 units



Purchase Price: $0.08 per unit



Warrants: 9,792,078 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,792,078 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 11,663,950 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 937,500



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2023 and October 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

