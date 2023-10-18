Albemarle Closes Amended Marbl Lithium Joint Venture Arrangement

CHARLOTTE, Oct. 18, 2023 - Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today it has closed on the restructuring of its MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources Ltd. (ASX: MIN.AX) announced earlier this year after receiving the required regulatory approvals.

The amended agreements were entered into by the parties to further simplify commercial arrangements. Albemarle now has 100% ownership of the Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing facility in Australia and retains full ownership of its Qinzhou and Meishan lithium processing facilities in China.

Other key aspects of the revised agreements include the April 1, 2022, economic effective date (EED) and joint ownership of the Wodgina mine, with Albemarle and Mineral Resources each owning a 50% share and Mineral Resources serving as the operator.

Albemarle expects to pay Mineral Resources US$380 - 400 million which includes net consideration for the estimated EED settlement adjustments and the remaining 15% ownership of Kemerton.

