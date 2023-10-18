Angkor Resources Defines Drill Targets on Wild Boar Prospect

GRANDE PRAIRIE - (October 18, 2023) Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or the "Company") announces drill targets defined on the Wild Boar gold prospect. A drilling program is planned to start in early December after rains sufficiently subside.

Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration summarizes, "Very solid assay results indicate a large anomoly across an area roughly 2 kilometres long by 1.5 kilometres wide. Grab samples from the geophysical anomaly shown on the map below clearly defines a north-south target for a drill program in the coming months." Ouellette continues, "The low sulphidation model of epithermal veins have an increase in sulphide content with depth and growing proximity to the 'boiling, breccia area' which usually hosts high grade 'bonanza' styles of gold mineralization. The Wild Boar target area shows an increase in chargeability below 185 meters. Drilling through the thin resistive zones at depth should prove the deposit model."

The Wild Boar is an epithermal gold target of the low sulphidation variety. An induced polarization survey was completed over the main target area. The survey revealed two thin, north to south trending zones of moderate resistivity with zones of low to moderate chargeability on their east and west flanks. The chargeability anomaly increases in intensity with depth. This profile is consistent with epithermal veins or vein swarms within a silica altered zone with possible pyrite altered areas on the flanks. A deep trenching program followed in the concentrated map areas between lines 6 and lines 9 to provide more data and analysis.



QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

