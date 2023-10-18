Menü Artikel
Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2023 operational update

15:20 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Highlights:

  • In 9m 2023, hard rock gold production amounted to 503.3 kg (16,182 oz), compared to 604.2 kg (19,427 oz) in 9m 2022, a decrease of 17%, or 100.9 kg (3,245 oz);
  • Alluvial gold production amounted to 14.8 kg (476 oz) compared to 6.3 kg (203 oz) an increase of 135%, or 8.5 kg (273 oz);
  • In 9m 2023, total gold sales were 438.5 kg (14,097 oz), compared to 689.5 kg (22,168 oz) in 9m 2022, a decrease of 251.0 kg (8,071 oz), or 36%;
  • 310,073 tonnes of ore with average grade of 1.78 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;
  • 175,902 tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2023, compared to 298,660 tonnes in 9m 2022, a decrease of 122,758 tonnes or 41%. Stripping volume amounted to 1,649,600 m3 (-5,100 m3, almost the same as in 9m 2022);
  • The average grade in the ore mined in 9m 2023 was 2.45 g/t, compared to 2.02 g/t in 9m 2022, a growth of 21%;

Overall, 9m 2023 production was in line with the Company's production plan.

Total Gold Production

Production unit 9m 2023 9m 2022 Change
kg oz kg oz kg oz %
Hard rock
Tardan (CIL) 503.3 16,182 604.2 19,427 (100.9) (3,245) -17%
Alluvial
Staroverinskaya 14.8 476 6.3 203 8.5 273 135%
Total gold produced 518.1 16,658 610.5 19,629 (92.4) (2,971) -15%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit 9m 2023 9m 2022 Change
Mining
Waste stripping 000 m3 1,649.6 1,654.7 (5.1) 0%
Ore mined 000 tonnes 175.9 298.7 (122.8) -41%
Gold in Ore kg 430.3 604.5 (174.2) -29%
Average grade g/t 2.45 2.02 0.43 21%
CIL
Ore processing 000 tonnes 310.1 297.9 12.2 4%
Grade g/t 1.78 2.17 (0.4) -18%
Gold in ore processing kg 552.0 646.5 (94.5) -15%
Gold produced CIL kg 503.3 604.2 (100.9) -17%
Recovery % 91% 93% -2% -2%
Warehouse on Sep 30
Ore 000 tonnes 72.3 132.3 (60.0) -45%
Grade g/t 1.79 1.85 (0.07) -4%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.20 CET on October 18th, 2023.

Attachment

  • 9m_2023_Press release (Operational)_ENG


