Tearlach Resources Discovers Spodumene on Georgina Properties

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2023 - Tearlach Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TEA) (OTCQB: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) ("Tearlach" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of spodumene, the main ore for lithium, on its Georgina Properties in northern Ontario. The spodumene-bearing pegmatite, which we have named "Riches Pegmatite," is the first to be discovered on the property and provides the Company with a clear path and defined targets for ongoing work in the area. Tearlach will continue to explore the asset to identify further pegmatites and continue to seek additional mineralization throughout the property.







A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Dr. Selway, VP of Exploration, said, "The discovery of spodumene and pegmatite was the highlight of our 2023 summer exploration program. Once the geology team found the beryl in outcrop on Beryl Island, I knew that we were very close to finding spodumene. The grade and extent of the spodumene in the outcrop justifies a winter drill program."

Highlights:

Green spodumene crystals up to 20 cm wide and 30 cm long were discovered in pegmatite, on Parks Lake peninsula (Figure 1).

The current width of the exposed area of the spodumene pegmatite is 12 m.

Abundant blue spodumene crystals were also discovered in the pegmatite (Figure 2).

The concentration of spodumene in the pegmatite ranges from 5% to 50% locally, with an average of 15-20% spodumene.

At the time of discovery, the spodumene pegmatite was exposed in two outcrops.



Grab sample assays of Riches Pegmatite:

6.48 % Li 2 O blue-grey spodumene, sample 889574

O blue-grey spodumene, sample 889574 5.89 % Li 2 O green spodumene, sample 889563

O green spodumene, sample 889563 5.09 % Li 2 O pale green spodumene, sample 889573

O pale green spodumene, sample 889573 3.83 % Li 2 O green spodumene zone with 20-25% spodumene, up to 20 cm in size, sample 889564

O green spodumene zone with 20-25% spodumene, up to 20 cm in size, sample 889564 1.61 % Li 2 O pale green spodumene zone with locally 30% spodumene, sample 889562



Samples 889574, 889563 and 889573 are mineralogical samples of pure spodumene. Visual estimates of spodumene contents in the Riches pegmatite does not necessarily equate to Li 2 O % assays. Additional assays are pending. Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average composition of the spodumene pegmatite.

Figure 1 30 cm long and 20 cm long green spodumene crystals discovery, Riches Pegmatite, Parks Lake Peninsula, Georgina Properties. Location AR-23-348.

Figure 2 Abundant blue-grey spodumene crystals in Riches Pegmatite, Georgina Properties.





Figure 3 Map of the Riches Spodumene Pegmatite and the Rare-element pegmatite zone on Parks Lake. Musc = muscovite.

Table 1 Assay highlights table for Parks Lake, Georgina Properties. RE = rare-element (i.e., Be, Li, Rb, Cs, Nb, Ta)

Sample No. Lithology Location Be (ppm) Rb (ppm) Nb (ppm) Sn (ppm) Cs (ppm) Ta (ppm) Li 2 O (%) 889574 RE-Pegmatite - Spodumene Parks Lake Peninsula 3 99 5 30 72.1 13.9 6.48 889563 RE-Pegmatite - Spodumene Parks Lake Peninsula 8 234 18 34 227 28.1 5.89 889573 RE-Pegmatite - Spodumene Parks Lake Peninsula 22 416 19 54 276 55.1 5.09 889564 RE-Pegmatite - Spodumene Parks Lake Peninsula 18 235 18 22 130 43.7 3.83 889562 RE-Pegmatite - Spodumene Parks Lake Peninsula 6 226 14 14 96.8 31.7 1.61 889653 RE-Pegmatite, muscovite Oxide Island 48 5030 170 75 1880 122 0.62 889557 Li-Muscovite Parks Lake Peninsula 23 2170 355 220 149 48.3 0.48 889558 RE-Pegmatite, Beryl Parks Lake Peninsula 36000 79 5 2 1060 2.4 0.29 889539 RE-Pegmatite, Beryl Beryl Island 37550 240 2 3 904 2.6 0.22 889509 RE-Pegmatite, Beryl Beryl Island 4955 952 49 75 177 10.4 0.1 889559 Pegmatite, Beryl Parks Lake Peninsula 780 276 34 7 61.5 22.5 0.03 889523 RE-Pegmatite, Beryl Check Mark Island 1086 15 2 2 27.4 0.6 0.02 889654 RE-Pegmatite, Oxides Oxide Island 0.5 37 87300 91 9.5 27200 0.005

Once Tearlach's geology team discovered beryl on Beryl Island and Nb-Ta oxides on Oxide Island on Park's Lake (Tearlach press release Oct. 10, 2023), they knew that they were close to finding spodumene. Examination of the abundant outcrop along the Parks Lake peninsula lakeshore led to the discovery of very coarse-grained muscovite books in rare-element pegmatites, and the following day, Riches spodumene pegmatite was discovered (Figure 3). The muscovite book pegmatite zone is the border zone characteristic of the Riches spodumene pegmatite (Figure 4).

Alan Rich, Tearlach senior geologist, first identified the spodumene in the field. In recognition, we name it Riches Pegmatite. Alan was accompanied by Kyle Henderson, Kevin Tran and Richard Kindla during the discovery and Tearlach thanks each of them for their efforts.

Coarse-grained muscovite books have been identified in seven other locations within the rare-element pegmatite zone (Figure 3 and Figure 4). There is a potential that these other seven locations of muscovite books also relate to spodumene pegmatite; however, stripping is required to determine if each of these locations also contains spodumene.

Tearlach's geology team will cut channel samples of Riches pegmatite and conduct a Trimble GPS survey with real-time satellite CenterPoint correction and ± 2 cm accuracy in the horizontal to prepare for a winter drill program on the pegmatite.

Figure 4 Coarse-grained muscovite books border zone of Riches spodumene pegmatite, Parks Lake peninsula. Georgina Properties. Location AR-23-348.

Sampling and Mapping Methodology

As of Oct. 6, 2023, a total of 437 grab sample assays have been completed and returned by Actlabs, Ancaster, Ontario, throughout the Georgina Stairs and Georgina East Properties from the 2023 summer mapping program. Additional samples have assays pending. These grab samples cover all of the lithologies present on the Properties: granite, pegmatite, metasedimentary rocks and diabase. This assay database contains samples with anomalous rare-elements (Be, Rb, Cs, Nb, Sn, Ta), which are associated with lithium mineralization.

Quality Control

The grab samples were delivered by Tearlach geologists to Actlabs, Geraldton or Thunder Bay preparation labs. Samples were assayed by Actlabs, Ancaster analytical lab, which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. The samples were digested using lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion and assayed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS for whole rock major oxides and trace elements (i.e., 4Litho-Pegmatite Special package). Li 2 O % was digested using sodium peroxide fusion and assayed using ICP-OES. Actlabs inserted standards, blanks, pulp duplicates and prep duplicates into the sample stream. Tearlach inserts one lithium external standard and one blank into the sample stream for every 20 samples. The external standards are OREAS 147 and OREAS 148, and the external blank is quartz chips. All standards and blanks passed a Quality Control review.

Qualified Person:

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that formed the basis for the written disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Tearlach Resources and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tearlach:

Tearlach, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach has two key projects: Lithium pegmatite on Georgina Properties, Jellicoe, northern Ontario and Lithium claystone on Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit. Spodumene was discovered on the Georgina Properties during the summer 2023 exploration program. Tearlach has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has two other lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources' Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@tearlach.ca or visit our website at www.tearlach.ca for project updates and related background information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Tearlach Resources Ltd.

Charles Ross

Chief Executive Officer

Suite 610 - 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 604-688-5007

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3365171-32b5-40cb-9e1d-19c8ce2b9ac8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b792e3f3-a693-44f0-b9c3-b678e624a1e8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4af3960-d188-4d64-aaa2-b09fe4777055

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7803b6a1-56bb-4ab4-82dc-0d749b9bda29