Leviathan Gold Announces Update On Share Consolidation

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2023 - Leviathan Gold Ltd. ("Leviathan", or the "Company") (TSXV: LVX) (0GP - Germany) is pleased to announce that further to the news release dated September 8, 2023, the Company is targeting Monday, October 23, 2023 as the effective date for the consolidation.

The Company will consolidate its common shares outstanding on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. On the opening of the market on October 23, 2023, and based on today's common shares outstanding of 99,723,831, Leviathan will have 19,944,764 common shares outstanding post-consolidation.

Shareholders of the Company who hold common shares through a securities broker or dealer, bank or trust company will not be required to take any measures with respect to the share consolidation. The Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), has mailed a letter of transmittal to all registered shareholders, who will be required to return their certificates representing pre-consolidated common shares and a completed letter of transmittal to Computershare. Any registered shareholder who submits a duly-completed letter of transmittal to Computershare along with pre-consolidated share certificates will receive in return a post-consolidated share certificate or a direct registration. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained by contacting Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 or by e-mail at corporateactions@computershare.com.

The consolidation is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

On behalf of the Company,

Luke Norman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Leviathan Gold Ltd.

Leviathan Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (LVX) and Germany (0GP).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected effect of the consolidation on investor interest. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include with respect to geological prospects of Leviathan's mineral projects, planned exploration activities, success of exploration activities, the relevance of historical information, the continuation of mineralization, the relevance of comparable projects, the timing of exploration activities, general business and economic conditions; that applicable approvals are obtained; that qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment are obtained in a timely manner; that market conditions continue; that contractual counterparties perform their obligations as required; and that Leviathan is able to locate sufficient financing for favourable ongoing operations. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Leviathan cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond Leviathan's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to whether exploration activities will result in commercially viable quantities of mineralized materials; the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs; COVID-19; the ability to obtain qualified workers, financing, permits, approvals, and equipment in a timely manner or at all and on reasonable terms; changes in the commodity and securities markets; non-performance by contractual counterparties; and general business and economic conditions, Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Although Leviathan has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof. Leviathan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

SOURCE Leviathan Gold Ltd.