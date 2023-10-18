Euromax Announces Application for Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

TSX: EOX

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2023 - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that it has applied to list its securities on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") through the streamlined listing procedures of the TSXV as a Tier 2 mining issuer (the "Listing").

Euromax is actively working with the TSXV in connection with the Listing and will provide further updates, including with respect to timing, as appropriate.

In connection with the proposed Listing, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has determined to defer its decision pursuant to the remedial delisting review until no later than November 13, 2023.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the Listing and the potential delisting of the Company's securities from the TSX, and any expectations, including with respect to results and timing, of the processes related to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and financial statements and related MD&A for the financial years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 along with the accompanying MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document, and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

