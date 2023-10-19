Ascot Intercepts More High-Grade Gold in the Prew Zone at the Premier Deposit

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2023 - Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) ("Ascot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second batch of assay results from the 2023 exploration drill program at the Company's Premier Gold Project ("PGP" or the "project"), located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. These are the final results from surface drilling for in-fill and exploration purposes at the Prew Zone in the Premier deposit, southeast of the Premier mill.



Highlights from the drill results include:

18.93 g/t Au over 6.87m from a depth of 278.1m in hole P23-2475, including 44.55 g/t Au over 2.30m

21.98 g/t Au over 4.28m from a depth of 279.2m in hole P23-2472, including 85.80 g/t Au over 1.05m

23.24 g/t Au over 3.86m from a depth of 290.1m in hole P23-2480, including 55.00 g/t Au over 1.00m and including an occurrence of coarse, visible gold

28.45 g/t Au over 2.51m from a depth of 318.8m in hole P23-2476, including 55.00 g/t Au over 1.18m

42.20 g/t Au over 1.68m from a depth of 274.8m in hole P23-2471



Note: True widths are estimated to be between 75% to 90% of reported interval widths.

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot commented, "With seven assays grading over an ounce per tonne gold in just these twelve holes, we are pleased with the high-grade tenor of the drill results, and better than expected sizes and grades in the Prew Zone. Development work recently commenced on the Premier portal and decline which will access the Prew Zone anticipated in early 2024 prior to mill start-up and initial gold production. Intercepting more high-grade gold in existing stope shapes and finding extensions and new lenses of mineralization is encouraging, especially for an area so near term in the mine plan. The Prew Zone of the Premier deposit will be Ascot's second mining area and will help compliment the existing mining at the Big Missouri deposit, which was initially developed last year."

For the 2023 exploration season, drilling was initially conducted on the Prew Zone, where mining is planned to begin at the Premier deposit. After completing 16 holes at Prew, drilling shifted to Big Missouri and the Day Zone where two drill rigs have since completed 5,368 metres of drilling in 62 drill holes. Assays for these holes are pending. The Company expects the 2023 drill campaign to conclude within the next ten days.

Following the first batch of four holes from the Prew Zone released on August 25, 2023, this release summarizes results from the remaining twelve holes totaling 4,360 metres drilled from two pads. The drill holes targeted stope shapes for additional pierce points, gaps between stopes due to previous drill patterns, and extensions along strike and up dip. An overview of drill hole locations is shown in Figure 1, a summary of assay results is shown in Table 1, and drill pad coordinates are provided in Table 2.

The first four drill holes from this year's program targeted the eastern part of the Prew Zone, and these subsequent twelve holes continued towards the west. Mineralization was generally encountered at expected depths, as shown in Figures 2 and 3. High-grade gold mineralization was also intercepted in multiple drill holes within a known geological wireframe which exists below the existing stope shapes - boding well for the potential to add to the existing mine plan in this zone. This wireframe was intersected by hole P23-2480 at a depth of 290m, encountering visible gold and an assay grading 55.0 g/t Au over 1.0m, and by hole P23-2473 at a depth of 311m with an assay grade of 10.3 g/t Au over 1.0m.

Table 1 - Prew Zone drill results

Hole # Azimuth

/dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) P23-2469 -65/121 268.07 270.07 2.00 2.13 18.80 and 299.58 301.58 2.00 2.35 3.90 P23-2470 -53/131 259.11 265.11 6.00 2.29 44.25 incl. 259.11 260.11 1.00 4.45 6.60 and 275.11 277.29 2.18 5.28 86.85 incl. 276.20 277.29 1.09 7.84 95.20 and 321.30 326.60 5.30 4.32 8.15 incl. 325.30 326.60 1.30 8.77 14.90 P23-2471 -57/146 274.84 276.52 1.68 42.20 48.20 and 294.52 302.50 7.98 7.09 16.60 incl. 300.53 301.53 1.00 30.10 63.10 and 324.76 336.76 12.00 1.70 2.57 incl. 330.76 332.76 2.00 2.64 2.80 P23-2472 -62/134 279.22 283.50 4.28 21.98 144.31 incl. 279.22 280.27 1.05 85.80 548.00 and 332.50 337.00 4.50 1.75 4.51 P23-2473 -56/133 265.00 268.20 2.20 20.11 30.79 incl. 266.00 267.00 1.00 41.40 56.10 and 311.49 312.49 1.00 10.30 4.60 P23-2474 -55/146 279.66 280.75 1.09 7.88 3.60 and 284.82 285.82 1.00 14.65 17.00 and 297.91 298.74 0.83 4.27 23.40 P23-2475 -62/146 258.00 260.00 2.00 5.43 61.20 and 278.13 285.00 6.87 18.93 393.86 incl. 281.00 282.00 1.00 46.90 88.90 incl. 282.00 283.30 1.30 42.75 79.70 P23-2476 -60/128 255.47 256.50 1.03 3.33 12.10 and 283.92 287.00 3.08 2.08 5.05 and 318.82 321.33 2.51 28.45 17.90 incl. 318.82 320.00 1.18 55.00 19.60 P23-2477 -61/130 300.00 302.92 2.92 4.14 2.49 incl. 300.00 301.28 1.28 7.45 3.00 and 322.80 326.80 4.00 1.44 3.10 P23-2478 -66/123 263.50 269.00 5.50 3.98 6.69 incl. 265.50 267.50 2.00 5.59 4.80 and 276.10 278.09 1.99 2.70 4.19 and 291.00 301.75 10.75 5.04 10.01 and 297.00 301.75 4.75 8.68 16.88 incl. 298.91 300.43 1.52 12.95 17.70 P23-2479 -66/138 281.96 285.29 3.33 6.43 15.88 inc. 283.35 284.13 0.78 24.40 57.50 and 314.83 318.08 3.25 2.21 1.87 and 325.66 326.74 1.08 2.42 4.50 P23-2480 -62/113 280.05 281.77 1.72 4.59 6.20 and 290.14 294.00 3.86 23.24 26.31 incl. 291.14 292.14 1.00 55.00 52.70

Note: True widths are estimated to be between 75% to 90% of reported interval widths.

Figure 1 - 3D view of the drill pad locations and drill hole traces reported in this release.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a5ade3f-dcdc-4761-9615-13267308a703

Figure 2 - East looking 3D-cross section showing the drill holes reported in this release, drilled from pad 23PREW1.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b34776f6-64b0-46dd-a918-07afc3a70e75

Figure 3 - East looking 3D-cross section showing the drill holes reported in this release, drilled from pad 23PREW2.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/403f98f1-7066-4a9c-a315-dd5a22544214

Figure 4 - Visible gold in hole P23-2480, with a corresponding assay result of 55 g/t gold over 1.0m









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf1a6d54-4375-4ef6-a549-d5fd86e0390b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd983ac-b7b7-4427-b2d1-7823ccba0b15

Table 2 - Drill pad locations

Pad # UTM N UTM E Elevation (masl) Hole no. 23PREW1 437178 6213198 576 P23-2469 to P23-2475 23PREW2 437135 6213105 586 P23-2476 to P23-2480



