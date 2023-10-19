Casa Minerals Receives Special Land Use Permit for Congress Gold Mine Project

Vancouver, October 19, 2023 - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") is pleased to announce that it has received a Special Land Use Permit for its Congress Gold Mine project located near the town of Congress in the Martinez Mining District of Yavapai County, Arizona. Casa is the owner of a 90% interest in the Congress Gold Mine property.

The Company's subsidiary Casa Gold (USA) LLC received the Special Land Use Permit for Split Estate Mining Exploration from the Arizona State Land Department. The permit is valid for 5 years.

Casa Minerals Inc.'s president & CEO stated: "We are very excited to have the permit in our hand to continue exploration and drilling at the Congress Gold Mine project including the Shiraz Lode claims which opens additional opportunities for our shareholders. This is an area of great exploration potential that was outlined by Malartic Hygrade Gold Mines, one of the last operators."

The permit is subject the regular provisions, such as conformity to law, indemnity, insurance, environmental matters etc.

About the Congress Mine

The Congress mine is a shear zone hosted gold-silver deposit: low sulphide gold quartz veins occupy complex structural zones in coarse-grained gneissic granodiorite and pegmatite of Precambrian age. Gold values occur in association with fine-grained pyrite and, frequently, other sulphide minerals.

Most historic production was from the Congress and Niagara veins that are exposed on surface over more than 1060 m (3,500 ft) and 365 m (1200 ft). Both veins trend northwesterly and dip moderately to the north and were variously mined to several hundred metres from surface. Several other gold-bearing veins are referred to in archival documents but have not been investigated.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). This historic high-grade gold producing mine has not been explored nor been in production since 1992. Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman and Keaper properties (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

