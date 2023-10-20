TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Golden Harp Resources Inc. ("GHR.H")

[formerly Golden Harp Resources Inc. ("GHR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Golden Harp Resources Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 23, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 23, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GHR to GHR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN.H")

[formerly Kenadyr Metals Corp. ("KEN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 23, 2023, the securities of the Company will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated November 16, 2022, a news release was issued on July 11, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Kenadyr MetalsCorp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 23, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 20, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KEN to KEN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors September 22, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 23, 2023, the common shares of Leviathan Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,944,764 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 180,000 shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LVX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 52737K205 (new)

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: November 15, 2023

Record Date: October 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: October 30, 2023

________________________________________

TRACKX HOLDINGS INC. ("TKX.H")

[formerly Trackx Holdings Inc. ("TKX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 23, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 23, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TKX to TKX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated April 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

23/10/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to an arm's length lender, in consideration to extend the maturity date to January 17, 2024, of an unsecured loan of AUD $2,000,000, at an interest rate of 19.99% per annum. The original loan was signed on December 20, 2022, and was extended from April 20, 2023, to August 20, 2023, without issuing any Warrants. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of CAN$0.75 with an expiry of 12 months from the date of issue.

For more information, please refer to the press release dated September 27, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 5,635,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 21, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 21, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,270,000 common shares and 5,635,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 29, 2022.

CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGENE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 19 octobre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 5 635 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 21 octobre 2023 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 21 octobre 2024 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,60 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre d'un placement privé de 11 270 000 actions ordinaires et 5 635 000 bons de souscription via un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 29 avril 2022.

________________________________________

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,760,600 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 2,380,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,380,300 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 per share for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, October 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, October 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 5, 2023:

Number of Units: 2,802,690 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.97 per Unit



Warrants: 2,802,690 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,802,690 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.21 for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 1 placee

The Company issued a news release on September 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KIPLIN METALS INC. ("KIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated September 15, 2023 with respect to the Company's normal course issuer bid, the Bulletin should have read that the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 11,400,000 common shares in its own capital stock.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

TINY LTD. ("TINY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 16, 2023 ("Agreement"), between WeCommerce Holdings Limited Partnership (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, "WeCommerce") and arm's length parties ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired the assets of Jagged Pixel Inc. As consideration for the acquisition, WeCommerce has paid to the Vendors (i) $400,000 USD cash, minus working-capital-related adjustments, and (ii) 264,706 class-A common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $3.06 per Share. The Vendors have agreed to a contractual resale of restriction of the Shares for a one-year period from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 17, 2023.

________________________________________

Xplore Resources Corp. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 19, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Xplore Resources Corp.'s (the "Company") proposal to issue 800,000 bonus warrants to an arm's length party in consideration of a bridge loan in the principal amount of CDN$40,000 advanced to the Company (the "Loan"). The Loan will bear interest of 10% per annum and matures on the earlier of (i) March 18, 2024; and (ii) the date the Company or its subsidiaries complete a financing in gross proceeds equal to or greater than CDN$1,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for a period of one (1) year from date of issuance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023.

_______________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange