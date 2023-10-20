Cascade Copper Retracts the Historic Mineral Inventory Estimate at Copper Plateau

Calgary - October 19, 2023. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE:CASC) ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") would like to announce that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure. The Company's June 22nd and September 29th 2023 news releases disclose a 1996 mineral inventory estimate for the Copper Plateau Porphyry property. Upon review of NI 43-101 section 2.4 (a), the Company is unable to verify the source of the historical estimate and therefore cannot publish this information. It will therefore retract the mineral resource estimate and will refrain from using it in the future.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. Cascade is focused on exploration, development, and acquisition of quality exploration properties. More specifically, Cascade's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia about 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently now has four projects, including the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

