Noble Minerals Initiates an AirTEM Airborne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Company Exploration Update

Toronto, October 20, 2023 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the initiation of an AirTEM airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey on 188 claims (10,152 hectares) of strategic ground in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. The survey covers approximately 18 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022) (Figure 2).

The Noble claims cover the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex, which contains known nickel, copper and PGE mineralization. The claims cover magnetic features similar to Go Metal's, HSP Nickel-Copper discovery. Nickel Copper, Platinum Group mineralization tends to accumulate near the intrusive contact that is identified by a sharp contrast between magnetic high and extreme magnetic low (the anorthosite). The Noble claims cover approximately 29 km of prospective contact. (Figure 1). The electromagnetic survey will identify additional prospective targets for further investigation.

For comparison, the Go Metals property electromagnetic highs and subsequent drilling are shown on the map (Figure 2). This will help assist Noble in delineating similar targets on its property.

The helicopter borne, AirTEM, Time Domain EM and Magnetic surveys will consist of 456 line-kms to cover 18 km of strike length (Figure 3). The claims are road accessible and power lines cross the property. The Noble property is located about 90 km north of the town of Havre St. Pierre.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Noble Claims relative to Go Metals, HSP Claims on a total field magnetic background.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Go Metals HSP property with Electromagnetic Conductive Zones (green)



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Noble Minerals Airborne Survey Grid

Future work will include evaluation of the airborne survey, ground follow-up that includes trenching and diamond drilling of identified targets.

Boulder Project, Hearst Ontario

Work is continuing on the Boulder Project near Hearst, Ontario. An application has been made for an Ontario Junior Exploration Grant that could provide up to $200,000 on a $400,000 program. Work will include induced polarization surveys and overburden drilling in an attempt to identify the source of a highly mineralized boulder found in the area.

A sample of the metalliferous boulder, brought to the Timmins Mining District Regional Resident Geologist in 2019 by a Mr. A. Cousineau, was submitted for chemical analysis to Geolabs in Sudbury to establish its metal and mineralogical makeup. Geolabs determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/T of silver, 3.79 g/T of gold; 4.43 g/T of palladium; and 2.22 g/T of platinum and consisted primarily of cuprite (van Hees et al., 2020). The type of copper mineralization found in the boulder is unusual for copper mineralization found in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The primary mineral is cuprite, a soft, heavy, red oxide mineral (Cu2O) that is an important ore of copper worldwide.

In 2021, Noble launched an exploration program on the property in an effort to identify the source of the boulder. Basal till samples collected from two fence lines of hand auger holes, located about 100 m and 1 km north of the boulder location, produced 35 gold grains. These gold grains defined a southeast-northwest trending dispersion train that indicates they were transported southeast by the continental glacier from a source area located to the northwest. The dispersion train appears to begin near a northeast trending magnetic anomaly to the northwest of the property. The gold grains are predominantly reshaped (24) but also include modified (7) and pristine (4), supporting a localsource for the mineralization.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Boulder project area with glacial ice movement directions in Way Township and potential targets (yellow stars).

Kidd2/Carnegie Project, Timmins Ontario

As previously announced, the drilling of the Kidd2/Carnegie project has been delayed until December. The delay is caused by an unusually wet spring and summer season making access to the drill sites very difficult. Helicopter support was considered; however, management determined that the additional expense was excessive and would much rather see the money spent on the ground. The drill contractor has informed Noble that they would commit 2 drills to the program in order to complete the program in an expeditious manner allowing the company to meet its timeline for the OJEP grant. The company's partner agreed with this decision. (For details on the project see Noble Press Release dated July 18, 2023)

References:

van Hees, E.H., P. Bousquet, J. Suma-Momoh, C.M. Daniels, S.L.K. Hinz, C. Boucher, P. Sword, L. Wang, S.P. Fudge, A. Millette and C. Patterson, 2020. Report of Activities 2019, Resident Geologist Program, Timmins Regional Resident Geologist Report: Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie Districts; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6366, 160p.

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Mitch Lavery (OGQ) a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the Quebec data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the Ontario data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.