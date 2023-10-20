Lithium One Announces Payment of Success Fee

Vancouver, October 20, 2023 - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (OTCQB: LOMEF) (FSE: H490) ("Lithium One" or the "Company") announces it has issued an aggregate of 236,679 common shares of Lithium One at a deemed price of $0.2357 per share to Haywood Securities Inc., together with a cash fee as compensation (the "Compensation") for acting as financial adviser to the Company in connection with the Company's acquisition of Norris Lithium Inc. pursuant to a plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Payment of the Compensation was made in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lithium One

Lithium One Metals is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Québec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium One

R. Dale Ginn, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

