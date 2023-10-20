Klondike Silver Private Placement Extension

October 20 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:KS) The Company has received a 30 day extension to close the private placement announced June 6, 2023 in order to raise additional funds.

The net proceeds will be used for advancing the Sandon B.C. project, located 138 KM north of the Trail, British Columbia, Canada smelter, and for general working capital.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.

Klondike's 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.

Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

There are 13 past producing mines that are situated along the "Main Lode" which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

There are 67 past producing mines that are situated in Klondike Silver's 114 square kilometer claim block. (source: BC MINFILE).

