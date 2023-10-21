Dakota Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $17 Million Orion Mine Finance Investment

Lead, October 20, 2023 - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced investment of $17 million by OMF Fund IV SPV C LLC, an entity managed by Orion Mine Finance ("Orion").

Orion purchased 6,666,667 shares of common stock of Dakota Gold (each a "Share") at a price of $2.55 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $17 million (the "Orion Equity Investment"). Orion owns approximately 7.78% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock following the closing of the Orion Equity Investment.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any Shares, which is made only by means of a prospectus supplement and related prospectus. There will be no sale of Shares in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale would be unlawful.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 46 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine. More information about the Company can be found at www.dakotagoldcorp.com.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

