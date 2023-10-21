Menü Artikel
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

03:34 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the securities of Shine Box Capital Corp., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 16, 2021, a news release was issued on September 5, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

Xplore Resources Corp. ("XPLR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 12, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the common shares of Xplore Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Copper and Zinc Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which

15,681,505

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow


Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Service Inc.

Trading Symbol:

XPLR

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

98421G208

(New)

________________________________________

23/10/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Abcourt Mines Inc.'s (the "Company") proposal to issue 2,166,506 common shares and 2,166,506 warrants to settle outstanding debt of $86,660.23.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Nil


Warrants:

2,166,506 warrants to purchase 2,166,506 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 per share for a period of 36 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2023.

MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 20 octobre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de Mines Abcourt Inc. (« la société ») en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 166 506 actions ordinaires et 2 166 506 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 86 660,23 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro :

Aucune


Bons de souscription :

2 166 506 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 166 506 actions ordinaires


Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 octobre 2023.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,978,880 shares (the "Shares") to settle outstanding debt for $477,465.90.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:





Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

8

$454,815.90

$0.12

3,790,130

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Of the 3,978,880 shares, the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of 1,812,230 shares at its Annual General Meeting held on September 6, 2023. The Company announced its proposal to issue the Shares in a news release, dated May 16, 2023, May 24, 2023 and September 20, 2023 and shall issue a news release when the Shares have been issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

50,928,566


Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 22, 2023 (as to 29,663,566 warrants)

October 28, 2023 (as to 21,265,000 warrants)


New Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 22, 2024 (as to 29,663,566 warrants)

October 28, 2024 (as to 21,265,000 warrants)


Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 51,428,566 shares with 51,428,566 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 26, 2020.

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 26, 2023, between Eminent Gold Corp. and its subsidiary (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in the 110 unpatented claims (890 hectares). By way of Consideration, the Company will issue 350,000 common shares to the Seller. And an additional 200,000 common shares will be issued when the company initiates a drill program at Gilbert South Property, located 30 kilometres west of Tonopah in the Walker Lane trend, Nevada.

The Timberline claims are currently subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty, the Nevada select claims are currently subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty, and the GL claims are currently subject to a 2.25% net smelter return royalty. The company shall have the option and right to repurchase 1% of the GL royalty for $1 million (U.S.). The Seller shall have the option to buy down 1% of the Timberline net smelter return for $1.5 million (U.S.).

CASH ($)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

350,000 common shares

N/A


200,000 common shares (additional)

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2023.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2023:

Number of Shares:

25,000,000 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.08 per common share


Warrants:

25,000,000 warrants to purchase 25,000,000 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 until September 1, 2026, subject to an accelerated expiry provision


Number of Placees:

34 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,687,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

8

5,212,500

Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $108,052 and 1,354,290 non-transferable compensation options payable to Beacon Securities Limited and Haywood Securities Inc. Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of 36 months.

The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,436 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $20,000 provided to the company between April 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1 service provider

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:





Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

1

$5,000.00

$5,000.00

$5,000.00

$5,000.00

$0.0875

$0.0963

$0.0831

$0.0744

57,143 shares

51,921 shares

60,168 shares

67,204 shares





Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2023.

________________________________________

Sonoran Desert Copper Corp. ("SDCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Exploration Right Assignment Agreement with Definitive Rights Assignment Option agreement dated January 16, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired the right to purchase (the "Option") the rights, titles and interests of the Cuatro Hermanos Porphyry Copper Project located in Sonora, Mexico ("4H Project"), in consideration of an aggregate payment of $5,862,500 cash and aggregate exploration expenditures of $2,850,000, according to the following schedule:

Date

Cash Payment

Work Commitment



Upon Execution

$ 50,000

NIL

12-Month Anniversary

$ 150,000

$ 100,000

24-Month Anniversary

$ 200,000

$ 250,000

36-Month Anniversary

$ 200,000

$ 500,000

48-Month Anniversary

$ 200,000

$ 1,000,000

60-Month Anniversary

$ 5,062,500

$ 1,000,000

The Optionor will retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty, which has been registered with Mining Ministry of Mexico. The Company will be responsible for paying the continuing mining taxes, duties, and fees to maintain concessions in active status during the term of the Option.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2023; September 6, 2023; and October 20, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange



Contact
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Neuste Artikel
