Ivanhoe Electric Announces Signing of Subscription Agreement by Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden to Exercise its Top-up Right

Ma'aden's Additional Funding Increases the Total Size of the Recent Equity Offering to Approximately $204 Million

PHOENIX, October 23, 2023 - Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce that Ma'aden, the Company's Joint Venture partner in Saudi Arabia and a 9.9% shareholder, has formally subscribed under its top-up right, as described in the Joint Venture closing news release on July 6, 2023. By exercising its top-up right, Ma'aden maintains its 9.9% ownership in Ivanhoe Electric common stock following the Company's follow-on equity offering in September.

Ma'aden will purchase an additional 1,513,650 common shares at $13.50 per share for total gross proceeds of $20,434,275. There are no fees or commissions payable on the Ma'aden subscription, which is expected to close on October 31, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of stock exchange approvals.

Ivanhoe Electric intends to use the proceeds to advance its US mineral projects, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a U.S. company that combines advanced mineral exploration technologies with electric metals exploration projects predominantly located in the United States. We use our accurate and powerful Typhoon™ geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc., to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of electric metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as other exploration projects in the United States, we intend to support United States supply chain independence by finding and delivering the critical metals necessary for the electrification of the economy. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com.

