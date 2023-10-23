Lomiko Metals Reflects on China's Move to Limit Graphite Exports and Announces Corporate Update, and Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 20th, 2023

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") reflects on the news regarding China's announcements to limit and restrict graphite exports, both natural flake graphite and synthetic graphite. These restrictions are set to take effect starting December 1st, 2023. This announcement underlines the importance of developing Canadian graphite projects, including the next phase of studies at the La Loutre natural flake graphite project, to ensure a secure and responsibly sourced supply in North America. It is widely known that graphite supply will be in shortage starting now, to accommodate the tremendous growth of the Electric Vehicle ("EV") market, with the shortfall to increase to 8Mt by 2040, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's flake graphite forecast report.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director of Lomiko Metals: "The announcement from China emphasizes the need to build local and resilient supply chains in Quebec, Canada, and North America to meet our supply needs and decrease dependency on China. We are looking to advance several pre-feasibility level initiatives and continue partnerships with Universities in Quebec. Advancing Canadian projects is a North American solution to minimize geopolitical risks. Lomiko is now focused on Pre-Feasibility ("PFS") level metallurgical studies with NRC IRAP and funding from CRITM, through the Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals from Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) (please see Press Release dated September 18, 2023). These studies involve the research and development of a technological prototype for graphite processing, comprising several stages, including flotation testing, micronization, spheronization, purification, and coating of the flotation concentrate prior to coin and pouch battery testing. Lomiko's recent studies have shown that it has a product amenable to the anode market, as well as other industry segments.

To build on the Company's excellent results over the last 18 months, additional PFS studies are required, and the Company is currently looking at sources of funding, including government grants. The complete outline and cost of studies are available in the Preliminary Economic Assessment report on the Company's website."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2023 (Andrew A. Stewart), the market for graphite used in batteries has grown 250% globally since 2018.

China has declared its intention to implement export permits for certain graphite products to safeguard national security. This move is part of China's broader strategy to regulate the supply of critical minerals in response to challenges to its manufacturing dominance. The Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs clarified that it was not targeting any particular country with the restrictions stating that the top graphite buyers from China include the U.S., South Korea, Japan, and India.

Graphite is a material employed in electric vehicle batteries, as well as in various industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, chemicals, and steel. China maintains a dominant position in global graphite production, with the United States 100% dependent on the importation of graphite and anode materials.

The automakers are actively seeking alternative sources of graphite outside of China. This is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicle batteries, which is surpassing other applications of the material. The global sales of electric vehicles, including fully electric and hybrid models, are on the rise, as reported by the International Energy Agency ("IEA"), 2023. Sales exceeded 10 million units in the previous year, marking a 55% increase compared to 2021, and are projected to reach nearly 14 million vehicles this year. In 2022, it was reported by the IEA that 26 million EVs are on the road, and half of those are in China.

Corporate Update

The Company's updated investor presentation is available at www.lomiko.com. Management will be participating at the following Fall events:

November 2nd & 3rd

Mining Investment North America, Toronto

Gordana Slepcev, COO, presenter "Lomiko Metals critical minerals portfolio"

November 9th

Critical Minerals, Regulatory Frameworks and Geopolitics: A Student-Industry Workshop, Faculty of Law of the University of Calgary

Gordana Slepcev, COO, presenter "Lamiko Metals: Lithium and Graphite Mining for the Green Energy Transition"

November 28, 29th

Pathways to Net Zero Mining - 12th Energy and Mines Toronto Summit

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director, panelist "What Do Critical Minerals Miners Need to Build Capacity and Decarbonize?"

Gordana Slepcev, COO, moderator "Accelerating Decarbonization: Synergizing C-Suite and Operations to Meet Timelines"

AGM

Lomiko announces the Company's virtual Annual and Special Meeting will be held on December 20th, 2023.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation, and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.? Located 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal, the property consists of one large, continuous block with 76 mineral claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km2).

The Property is underlain by rocks from the Grenville Province of the Precambrian Canadian Shield. The Grenville was formed under conditions that were very favorable for the development of coarse-grained, flake-type graphite mineralization from organic-rich material during high-temperature metamorphism.

Lomiko Metals published April 13, 2023 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) which estimated 64.7 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources averaging 4.59% Cg per tonne for 3.0 million tonnes of graphite, a tonnage increase of 184%. Indicated Mineral Resources increased by 41.5 million tonnes as a result of the 2022 drilling campaign, from 17.5 million tonnes in 2021 MRE with additional Mineral resources reported down-dip and within marble units resulted in the addition of 17.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources averaging 3.51% Cg per tonne for 0.65 million tonnes of contained graphite; and the additional 13,107 metres of infill drilling in 79 holes completed in 2022 combined with the refinement of the deposit and structural models contributed to the addition of most of the Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resource category, relative to the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. The MRE assumes a US$1,098.07 per tonne graphite price and a cut-off grade of 1.50%Cg (graphitic carbon).

In addition to La Loutre, Lomiko is working with Critical Elements Lithium Corp. towards earning its 49% stake in the Bourier Project as per the option agreement announced on April 27th, 2021. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

