International Prospect Issues Finder's Fee Shares on Completion of Sale of Elliot Lake, Beartooth Island and Matoush-Otish Mountain Uranium Projects

16:16 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company" or "IZZ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 4, 2023, in connection with the sale by the Company to Platinex Inc. ("Platinex") and Green Canada Corporation ("GCC") (a wholly-owned unlisted subsidiary of Platinex) of the 100% undivided right, title and interest in and to the Company's portfolio of exploration-stage uranium projects located in top jurisdictions in Canada (the "Uranium Portfolio"), the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for the payment of the finder's fee to an independent arms-length third party consisting of 600,000 common shares (the "Finder's Fee Shares") of the Company. The Finder's Fee Shares were issued at a deemed price per share of $0.035 and are subject to hold period and resale restrictions expiring on February 24, 2024.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan
2864 chemin Sullivan
Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9
Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204
Email: glenn.mullan@valdormining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184845


International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
?
CA91702U1030
www.iprospectventures.ca
