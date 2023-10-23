International Prospect Issues Finder's Fee Shares on Completion of Sale of Elliot Lake, Beartooth Island and Matoush-Otish Mountain Uranium Projects

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2023) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company" or "IZZ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 4, 2023, in connection with the sale by the Company to Platinex Inc. ("Platinex") and Green Canada Corporation ("GCC") (a wholly-owned unlisted subsidiary of Platinex) of the 100% undivided right, title and interest in and to the Company's portfolio of exploration-stage uranium projects located in top jurisdictions in Canada (the "Uranium Portfolio"), the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for the payment of the finder's fee to an independent arms-length third party consisting of 600,000 common shares (the "Finder's Fee Shares") of the Company. The Finder's Fee Shares were issued at a deemed price per share of $0.035 and are subject to hold period and resale restrictions expiring on February 24, 2024.
